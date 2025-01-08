Is Kelechi Iheanacho Heading to Egypt?

As the January transfer window in Europe is beginning to bubble, there are speculations that Super Eagles player, Kelechi Iheanacho may be heading back to Africa to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

According to the Egyptian publicationKingfut, the record African champions are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing former Manchester City and Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who joined Sevilla on a free transfer last summer following the expiration of his Leicester City contract, has struggled to make an impact in La Liga.

The Nigerian forward has failed to score or assist in nine league appearances this season, pushing Sevilla to seek a loan move during the January transfer window with an option to buy.

While several English clubs have expressed interest in Iheanacho, the 28-year-old is also reportedly attracting interest from Greece, Turkey, and the USA.

However, according to English outlet Express, Al Ahly has emerged as a contender for his signature as a possible replacement for South African forward Percy Tau, as the Cairo powerhouse looks to bolster their attacking options ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup in the USA.

Kelechi Iheanacho has previously featured in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as the two previous AFCON championships for Nigeria.

In addition to his experience at the highest level with both Manchester City and Leicester City, the forward could be a difference-maker for the African champions.

If the rumours are anything to go by, negotiations will be expected to intensify in the coming weeks as Sevilla seeks to offload the striker, and Al Ahly will be aiming to capitalize on this opportunity to bring a seasoned forward into their ranks.