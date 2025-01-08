Group Condemn Unconstitutional Removal of Elected LG Chairmen in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

A group, Justice Research Centre (JRC) yesterday condemned the way and manner elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas were being impeached by councilors without passing through due process.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Donald Inwalomhe in a chat with journalists in Benin City said the current administration has contravened all constitutional provisions of the country’s constitution and disobedience to all court orders as far as the issue of local government areas are concerned in the state.

According to him, “They used former councilors in some local government areas and only one or two in others. For instance in Etsako West, they used former councilors to perpetrate their acts of removal while in Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North East, Etsako East, Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon and others, they used one councilor and then brought in former councilors to remove elected chairmen.

“This is absurd and a daylight robbery on democracy and it is unfortunate that people who front themselves as democrats are the ones displaying this illegality.”

He said: “There are constitutional processes for the impeachment of an elected chairman none of them were followed in the process that happened across the 18 local government areas.”