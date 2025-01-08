Bendel Insurance Camp Bubbles as Players, Officials Return to Training







The Camp of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin City is bubbling with players in high spirit as they resume training in preparation for the second round of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL2025) after a week-long Christmas and New Year break.

All the regular players as well as some new faces were seen at their training ground on Monday and Tuesday busy with fitness exercises as they expressed their optimism for a fitting end of the 2025 season.

Speaking with Bendel Insurance Mediaon Tuesday, after the team’s second training session,the Head Coach, Greg Ikhenoba, expressed joy over the positive attitude of the players, saying that the prompt response of the boys to resume less than a week after the last match before the new year is quite encouraging

Coach Ikhenoba appealed to the boys to continue with the positive attitude as he anticipates a quick blend of both the old and the new players ahead of the remaining half of the league season which is expected to kick off on January 25,2025..

He said,” I’m happy to welcome my boys back to work. We know the tasks at hand and I am happy they understand where we are,where we are coming from and where we hope to be as well as the challenges.

“Work has begun and I have told our players to be ready to put too much pleasure aside,make sacrifices in any way to help us finish the season well and get rewarded later.

“The management led by Hon Desmond Amadin Enabulele, the Edo State Sports Commission chairman has given us the nod to fortify our team in order to be able to compete favourably and we have started the process and hope to find the round pegs in the round holes in appreciation of the commitment of our chairman and the state government,”

The captain of the team Efe Enabulele while also speaking,said that he was impressed with the response of the players to training after resumption from the break. “I am very happy with the turn out of the players today after the short break . We are all happy to return to the field because we have a lot of work to do and brackets to cover. ” He said

Bendel Insurance FC ended the first round of the league on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 in a barren draw away in Aba with Enyimba FC. The draw moved Bendel insurance out of relegation zone and now standing in the 15th position with 21 points from 19 Games.

The Benin Arsenals will take on Enyimba FC in Match-day 20 of the NPFL in a revised fixture when the second half of the season resumes on January 25, 2025, with their fans fully on ground after serving out the three-match ban.