University of  Medical Sciences Ondo Gets New Registrar

The Governing Council of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo City, Ondo State  has approved the appointment of Mr. Ezekiel Imoleayo Adeniran as the third substantive  registrar of the institution.  

According to a statement by institution’s Public Relations Officer(PRO), Mr. Isaac Oluyi,  the newly appointed Registrar is  a seasoned administrator with over 16 years of cognate experience in university administration.

“He has worked in the Federal, State and Private Universities, which made him to be well grounded in the administration of universities with different proprietorial fundings. The newly appointed Registrar, Mr. Adeniran, holds a Master’s Degree in Health Law & Policy from the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo City, Ondo State, Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Human Resource Management & General Management and Diploma in Leadership and Business Management both from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia and a B.Sc. (Honours) in Political Science from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko,” the statement said.

“He leads by example and this has never gone unnoticed as he recently won the Sunshine Role Model Award and Adekunle Ajasin University Distinguished Alumni Award. Mr Adeniran has honour at home and abroad as he is diligent and dedicated in all his dealings.”

“He is a consummate professional with fellowship and membership of top-rated professional bodies. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPMA) and Member, Association of Nigeria Universities Professional Administrators (ANUPA).”

“As someone whose experience in administration spans across all divisions of the registry and the entire university system, his understanding of the requirements of the Office of the Registrar in the twenty-first century will, without doubt, take UNIMED to the next level,” it added. 

