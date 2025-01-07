TCN Explains Power Outages in Parts of Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has explained why there will be load shedding in many parts of Abuja and its environs, stressing that the relocation of some of its assets due to the ‘dualisation’ of a road project was responsible.

A statement signed by the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noted that this will lead to the rationing of power supply starting from yesterday (January 6).

This is coming after the Distribution Company (Disco) in charge of the area, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), issued a similar statement, listing the locations that will be most affected by the development.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria notifies the public that due to the Federal Capital Development Agency’s (FCDA) road dualisation project along the Apo axis, eight number 132kV and 33kV towers will be relocated along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Outer Southern Expressway route).

“This relocation work will necessitate a planned power outage from Monday, January 6 to Monday, January 20, 2025 from 9am to 4pm daily, which is the estimated duration for the dismantling and construction of the towers as well as restringing of the power cables that would enable resumption of bulk power supply to the Apo Transmission Substation from Gwagwalada Substation,” TCN stated.

Consequently, it disclosed that there will be a rationing of electricity supply for AEDC’s customers in Kubwa, Karu,Maraba, Nyanya,Masaka,Keffi, Kukwaba, and Apo Mechanic.

This, it said, will also affect parts of Lugbe, Trademore Estate, Pyakasa, Sabon Lugbe as well as Chika Alaita axes.

“While the relocation of the transmission towers is a necessity for the road completion project, TCN apologises for the inconvenience this planned power outage will cause and assures that power supply will be restored as soon as the towers relocation and cable stringing are completed,” Mbah stated.