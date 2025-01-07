Southern Nigeria  Monarchs Call for Fast- tracking of Economic Recovery 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Traditional Rulers in the southern half of the country have called on the government and people of Nigeria to use the lessons learnt from the challenges of the outgone year 2024 to achieve accelerated economic recovery.

The royal fathers under the umbrella of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC) said that it was optimistic, albeit cautious, that the nation would witness “a brighter and more prosperous 2025.”

SNTRC poured out royal blessings and optimism on Nigeria in a statement entitled: ‘Happy New Year Nigeria’ signed by the Publicity Secretary, His Eminence, Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, the Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom, Abia State.

The traditional rulers acknowledged that while “the challenges of the past year have been profound, they have also underscored the resilience, unity, and indomitable spirit of our people.

“Let us carry forward the lessons learned and the hope that together, we can create a safer, more secure, and economically stable nation.”

They prayed that 2025 would “bring renewed opportunities for growth, healing, and progress, as we work collectively to address the systemic issues that have held us back and strive to uplift every Nigerian.”

Meanwhile SNTRC has in a separate statement by its spokesman, expressed its “profound sadness” on the recent tragic stampedes that occurred in Anambra, Oyo States and Abuja, saying that buoyant economy would prevent such incidents in future.

Altogether, over 70 lives were lost last month in the three separate incidents where people died in the process of collecting palliatives meant to cushion the prevailing economic hardships.

It stated: “These heartbreaking incidents, which occurred during events organized with goodwill intentions, are painful reminders of the fragility of life and the need for collective vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, whose lives were cut short in moments that should have been filled with hope and community spirit.”

They expressed their “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families and loved ones of those that tragically lost their lives, saying: “we stand in solidarity with their families, friends.”

According to the SNTRC, “The sad incidents that resulted from distribution of palliatives by public-spirited individuals and organisations “also highlight the urgent need for sustained efforts to address the economic challenges facing our nation.

“The desperation and overcrowding seen at these gatherings are symptomatic of deeper systemic issues that require immediate attention.

“We urge the Nigerian Government to continue working tirelessly to improve the economic situation, create more opportunities, and alleviate the pressures that drive citizens to such perilous circumstances.”

The Southern royal fathers, led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, also called on event organizers across the nation “to prioritize safety by involving local and national security agencies in the planning and execution of their programmes.”

Not only that, the traditional rulers further recommended that “adequate crowd control measures, risk assessments, and emergency response plans must be integral to any public event to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants”.

“As we mourn this tragic loss, let us also recommit ourselves to building a safer, more secure, and prosperous Nigeria,” SNTRC said.

The royal fathers stated that “by working together to prevent such incidents in the future” the memories of the deceased would be honoured.