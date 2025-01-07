School Resumption: Lagos Commissioner Urges Teachers to Double-down in Improving Student Outcomes

Funmi Ogundare





As schools resumed nationwide for the new academic session after the Christmas and New Year holidays, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, yesterday called on teachers to take a more active role in improving the quality of education in the state.

Speaking to journalists after an inspection tour of some schools in Agidingbi, Ikeja area, the commissioner urged the teachers to go beyond their regular teaching duties by conducting research and collaborating to deliver optimal outcomes for their students.

He stressed teachers should not only focus on lesson delivery but also on motivating students and holding them accountable for their academic responsibilities.

“Teachers need to be engaged not just in teaching but in motivating students, reminding them of their duties and responsibilities, and ensuring they stay on top of their work at all times,” he stated.

The commissioner however, expressed concern over the poor performance of students, particularly in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), as well as the troubling practices of mass promotion and extortion of students for marks.

“Lagos is one of the states that pays staff promptly with other benefits, but we are not seeing the results,” he remarked, stressing the state is not getting value for its investment in education.

He pointed out that regular assessments, such as weekly tests, are essential to identifying students who may need additional support.

“You are all employed to ensure that students have access to teaching and the learning process,” he said.

The commissioner made it clear that the era of mass promotions and teachers demanding money from students for marks is over, warning that any teacher caught in such activities would be dismissed.

Addressing the issue of funding, the commissioner clarified the purpose of the N250,000 monthly grant allocated to secondary schools in Lagos. This money, Alli-Balogun noted, is intended for minor repairs and other operational needs. However, he acknowledged that some schools are not using the funds as intended.

“I have made it clear to the principals and the tutor-generals that the funds should be used judiciously to ensure the proper functioning of schools,” he said.

The commissioner also shared his efforts to strengthen the relationship between teachers and parents, stressing that teachers must work closely with parents to help manage students’ progress outside of school.

He noted that he recently engaged with educators in Education District 5, discussing the importance of parents ensuring that they review their children’s schoolwork regularly.

“Parents must understand their role in supporting their children’s education,” he said, adding that principals should meet with teachers regularly to energize them and share strategies for effective teaching.

“To support this, the state is working on various initiatives, including early morning lessons, after-school programs, and Saturday sessions to give students more opportunities to succeed. The Ministry of Education has also set up monitoring teams to ensure the success of these initiatives.”

On technical education, the commissioner expressed his strong belief in the importance of vocational training, saying, “technical education is critical, and we are working on expanding our existing centers while also planning for new technical colleges to meet the growing demand.”

However, the commissioner acknowledged that technical colleges in the state are currently oversubscribed and that plans are underway to increase capacity, both in terms of infrastructure and the number of available teaching staff.