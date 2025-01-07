Outrage Trails NYSC Registration Troubles

Yinka Olatunbosun

As National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) enables its portal for the 2024 Batch C Stream II online registration, many prospective corps members are expressing dissatisfaction over the inability to access the site.

The registration which will close on January 10 is a prerequisite for mobilization for the mandatory camp participation as well as primary assignment.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved persons have taken to social media to register their concerns after making several attempts to register without fruition.

A tweet on X with the handle @ohimah_xo revealed his personal experience while trying to access the portal.

“Today is NYSC registration, and your portals are showing “unavailable.” You had over three months to prepare for this, yet you’re still unprepared. Nothing surprises me in this country anymore.”

While the NYSC insists that the portal is active, many are still unable to access it using the provided link and the directions.

Another tweet with the handle @its_nnaemeka noted: “NYSC registration site is not working, which means that after last time, they didn’t bother improving the site to be able to take up the expected traffic for this year. They left it, and the prospective corps members are suffering around the country, wasting valuable economic hours.”

This site was inaccessible as at the time of filing this report.