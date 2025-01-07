News In Photographs: Tinubu at the Inauguration of John Mahama as President of Ghana
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders at the inauguration of President of Ghana in Accra Ghana
President Bola Tinubu with immediate past President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo at the swearing in ceremony of John Mahama as the President of Ghana in Accra, Ghana
President Bola Tinubu with former President Olusegun Obasanjo
President Bola Tinubu exchanging pleasantries with former President of Ghana John Kufour
President Bola Tinubu with former President Goodluck Jonathan
President Bola Tinubu with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed
President Bola Tinubu with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda
President Bola Tinubu delivering his speech at the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana
Ghana President, John Mahama taking oath of office in Accra Ghana
Ghana President John Mahama after taking oath of office in Accra Ghana