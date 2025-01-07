  • Tuesday, 7th January, 2025

News In Photographs: Tinubu at the Inauguration of John Mahama as President of Ghana

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulating Ghana President John Mahama after the swearing in in Accra Ghana

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders at the inauguration of President of Ghana in Accra Ghana

President Bola Tinubu with immediate past President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo at the swearing in ceremony of John Mahama as the President of Ghana in Accra, Ghana

President Bola Tinubu with former President Olusegun Obasanjo

President Bola Tinubu exchanging pleasantries with former President of Ghana John Kufour

President Bola Tinubu with former President Goodluck Jonathan

President Bola Tinubu with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed

President Bola Tinubu with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

President Bola Tinubu delivering his speech at the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana

Ghana President, John Mahama taking oath of office in Accra Ghana

Ghana President John Mahama after taking oath of office in Accra Ghana 

