Internet Fraud & Corruption are Worst Human Right Abuses

By Dele Oyewale





In recent times, there has been calculated campaigns against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on what its traducers regard as abuses of human rights by its operatives in the arrest of suspects of internet fraud and other acts of corruption. Day by day, such trumped-up claims are littering the media space. False narratives, fictitious scenarios, and fabricated names and identities are being bandied to portray the Commission in bad lights. All these reports ignored the milestones on convictions, recoveries, interventions, and global acclaim of the works of EFCC. It is evident, therefore, that such campaigns lack objectivity and patriotic inclination.

Law enforcement in any part of the world is not a kiss and cuddle engagement. Fraudsters have no altruistic inclination. To this end, an arrest in a sting operation cannot be expected to be a warm embrace. Available records show that every sting operation embarked upon by operatives of the EFCC usually yield bumper convictions in courts. Whether in Asaba, Akure, Sokoto, Uyo, Lagos, Ibadan, Gombe, Ilorin or Maiduguri, suspects of internet fraud and other acts of corruption have ended in jail because of the clasping evidence of their involvement in the crimes. With its large conviction record in 2024, it is uncharitable for any media report to allege that arrests of internet fraudsters bore flagrant abuses of their fundamental human rights. It is important to stress that even many of the widely-acclaimed law enforcement agencies across the world have many records of forced arrests, some brutal and fierce in their operations. Of course, no attempt is being made to portray such records as ideal situations. We only need to appreciate the finesse and comparative decency of the EFCC in plying its job.

Come to think of it: what is more damaging to Nigeria between lawful arrest of fraudsters and the effects of their crime on the nation? Imagine the effects of the activities of 792 alleged investment and internet fraudsters recently arrested by the EFCC on the economy and image of Nigeria! Should the Commission have elected to look the other way and allow these suspected fraudsters to continue in their nefarious activities? A single arrest of such a large number of suspects has been drawing applause from all corners of the world. Local and international law enforcement agencies and sincere commentators continue to applaud the intelligence-led operation. Insinuation of anything otherwise can only be a smear campaign which is obvious to discerning Nigerians.

All the contrived accounts of arrest of internet fraudsters by operatives of the EFCC in some sections of the media alleged intimidation, harassment, brutality, and such other claims. Except in one or two cases where overzealous officers of the Commission acted out of character, and had been duly sanctioned. It is important to disclose publicly that sting operations of by the Commission are monitored. Many of the so- called break and bust allegations are wild and contrived to inflame passion. EFCC officers are highly trained and professional. They are not brutes and terrorists “ assaulting naked and pregnant women” as alleged. It beggers belief that every woman caught in the ‘crossfire’ of arrest of fraudsters is always naked!

Time and time again, the Commission had decried the antics of impersonators bent on dragging its image to the mud. Series of videos of funny characters beating up their suspects and extorting money from them are all over the internet. The public and some less fancied journalists unfortunately believe these skits as exemplar of the EFCC modus oparandi. Several public statements have been made by the Commission to denounce these skits and activities of impostors, detractors are unyielding in their false accusations against the EFCC.

Perhaps legal action may henceforth be necessary to compel hatchet writers to come forward with proofs of their claims. The EFCC is a responsible member of the global law enforcement community, and all its operations are in line with international best practices.

Talking about fundamental human rights, the EFCC empowered is to make an arrest of suspected fraudsters anywhere and at any period of the day. No law says that arrests cannot be made in the night or early hours of the day. Where there is a crime, there is a possibility of an arrest.

The hoopla about EFCC unrelenting in conducting sting operations at night carries the imprimatur of blackmail by community of fraudsters angling for respite from the Commission’s offensive. Enough of blackmail of conducting raids when it is obvious that the Commission only conducts sting operations whenever they are necessary. The EFCC’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede has always stressed that a raid is never in the operational lexicon of the EFCC. A raid is a random, unprofessional, and whimsical attack on suspects of a crime. The EFCC is too polished and civilized to embark on such gangsteric engagement. Sting operations are intelligence- driven. They are not raids, and the public needs to take note of this. Conducting such operations does not translate into breaching rights of suspects. You cannot give a notice to a suspected fraudster and expect to make a success of such an operation.

As a Commission that is working to expand the frontiers of development of Nigeria, tackling internet fraud has become a fait accompli. To this end, two important national dialogues were convened on the issue in 2024. Fresh insights into alternatives to the fraud are being worked upon. A Cybercrime Research Centre is being put together to develop capacities among our youths for innovations, social engineering, problem solving, and skill development. A Commission that is making such moves should not be maligned by anyone seeking relevance. The truth of the matter is that Olukoyede is too focused on reform and positive engagement to allow his officers to turn the nation into a violence field in pursuit of internet fraudsters.

Internet fraud and corruption are worse abuses of fundamental rights of all Nigerians. Every deprivation Nigerians are suffering can be directly traced to the effects of corruption. The crises in the power sector especially are beyond description. “Electricity is a scarce commodity in Nigeria. With just over 4,000 megawatts supplying nearly 220 million people, the electricity access deficit stands at about 40% nationwide. The picture looks even darker in rural areas. There, 73% of the population is off the power grid”. Corruption is largely responsible for this. Nigerians have a right to enjoy stable power supply, but this right is being denied by cumulative effects of corrupt practices. The EFCC is in court against two former ministers of power on their alleged fraudulent dealings that have resulted in the suffering of Nigerians. Is this not worse than needless wolf cries in some section of the media about arrest of internet fraudsters?

Owing to the havoc wreaked on the image of Nigeria, Internet fraud is being described as the “ Nigerian scam” across the world. Travelling around the world by any Nigerian carries with it a high risk of embarrassment and humiliation because of the unsavoury activities of internet fraudsters. Immigration issues are becoming more difficult for many Nigerians because of these fraudsters. Normal business engagement cannot be undertaken without being accosted unfairly or suspected of fraudulent dealings. The EFCC is aware of this and is working tirelessly to relaunch the nation into pathways of honour and respect in the comity of nations. Raising needless war against a Commission doing all these should be condemned by well- meaning Nigerians. Internet fraudsters are enemies of our nation, and they must be so regarded.

Recently, the EFCC came to town with the news of a final forfeiture of 753 duplexes and other apartments in the Lokogoma District of Abuja. The forfeiture was the largest single recovery made by the Commission since its establishment in 2003. Going by the quantum of the assets and the courage and integrity of officers of the Commission closely supervised by Olukoyede, one would have expected fair commentaries on the feat by those employed to paint the EFCC black. They cannot do this because their paymasters are angry that such assets are lost to the government. This hypocrisy is enough reason for Nigerians to ignore all the hues and cries about normal law enforcement works of the Commission. It is important to stress here that no attempt is being made to defend any form of impunity or recklessness by any officer of the EFCC. It is public knowledge that erring officers of the Commission have been appropriately disciplined in line with the standard operating procedure of the EFCC.

In closing this piece, it is imperative to reiterate the fact that the EFCC is on a redemptive mission. It serves no purpose for anyone to embark on a mission of blackmail against the Commission. As long as no one can deny the impact of the EFCC on individual, corporate and national lives, we will be doing our nation greater good if we amplify the strength of the Commission and constructively point at areas needing improvement. Wailing about singular cases of indiscretions and glossing over monumental achievements of the EFCC cannot be accepted as fair commentaries. The watch dog role of the media should not be sacrificed for a filthy lucre of grants by so- called development partners. Manipulating facts and figures garnished with falsehood to justify a grant is the height of dis-service to our country. We do know that corruption always fights back. However, the fight back should not be decorated as patriotic initiatives. The public is enjoined to be wary of those seeking to pull down a sturdy tower in order to exact a pound of flesh. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we should endeavour to salvage it together.

•Dele Oyewale is Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC