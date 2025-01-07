Balsingh: Telecom Consumers to Gain from Tariff Hike as Airtel Prioritises Enhanced Services

Emma Okonji





As conversations intensify around tariff adjustments in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh has reaffirmed the telecom giant’s commitment to delivering superior connectivity and fostering digital inclusion.

In response to the economic realities of rising operational and capital costs, Balsingh noted that the proposed tariff adjustments aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector while unlocking significant benefits for Nigerian consumers.

In an op-ed authored by Balsingh in which he contextualised the necessity of the tariff adjustments, he explained that “For over a decade, tariffs have remained static despite the dramatic increase in operating expenses, which have surged by over 300 percent in the last 18 to 24 months alone.

“To continue providing high-quality services and meeting the growing demand for digital connectivity, it has become essential to realign our pricing structure with economic realities.”

Balsingh further highlighted the substantial investments required to maintain and expand telecommunications infrastructure.

“The increasing demand for digital services across sectors such as education, banking, and healthcare requires us to continually upgrade our networks to deliver more capacity and improve service quality. These investments come at a cost, one that must be shared proportionally to guarantee long-term viability,” he observed.

The proposed tariff adjustments will not only ensure the sector’s sustainability but also bring significant improvements to service delivery, adding: “By enabling us to expand coverage, strengthen network security, and introduce cutting-edge technologies, the adjustments will directly enhance the quality of connectivity for Nigerians.

“Our priority is to ensure that no one is left behind in the country’s digital transformation journey.”

Balsingh emphasised that these adjustments would be implemented with affordability in mind, ensuring minimal impact on consumers.

He said the company remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s vision of becoming a digital economy leader in Africa, empowering businesses, driving innovation, and fostering inclusive growth.

“Our commitment to quality service remains unwavering,” Balsingh further said, adding that “while significant tariff adjustments have become necessary, we understand the importance of gradual implementation to support our customers’ financial positions. This step will enable us to invest in capacity, expand coverage, and enhance service delivery, ensuring Nigeria remains competitive in the global digital landscape.”