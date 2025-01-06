New Vitamin C Range Targets Skincare Needs of Women of Colour

Iyke Bede

In a move to address the unique skincare challenges faced by women of colour, Skin by Zaron has launched a new Vitamin C range designed to tackle concerns such as hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and sensitivity to harsh formulations.

Formally unveiled at a press conference in Lagos recently, the range aims to provide tailored beauty solutions for melanin-rich skin, an often underrepresented segment in the skincare industry.

During the event, representatives from Skin by Zaron shared insights into the rigorous formulation process, emphasising the use of high-quality ingredients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, castor oil, and collagen, combined with soothing agents to ensure the products brighten and hydrate without causing irritation.

The range includes a cleanser, serum, moisturiser, and sunscreen—all designed to work in tandem to address common skin concerns while providing essential sun protection, a key factor for melanin-rich skin prone to pigmentation issues from sun exposure.

Founder and CEO of Zaron Cosmetics Limited, Oke Maduewesi, took attendees through what informed the formulation of the range:

“As the fastest-growing beauty brand in Africa, what we really pride ourselves on is that we make products for women of colour, by women of colour, who better understand and develop products for them. Our brand’s shift to skincare was informed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the skin education it spurred at the time, leading to extensive research spanning years that involved tests on actual Africans under similar conditions in Africa.”

She added, “A few years ago, I’m sure we all witnessed how Nigerians gravitated towards skin-whitening products. When we started Skin by Zaron, many told us we would be out of business if we didn’t have a bleaching range. But our reputation doesn’t support that.”

The introduction of this Vitamin C range further reflects Skin by Zaron’s commitment to inclusivity, reinforcing the brand’s role in promoting accessible, effective skincare solutions for women of colour in Africa.