I Won’t Contest Oyo Governorship Election in 2027, Says FIRS Boss, Adedeji

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, has stated that he won’t join the race to replace Governor Seyi Makinde as the next governor of Oyo State in 2027.

Adedeji who had previously held the position of Oyo State Commissioner for Finance from 2011 to 2015, was rumoured to have governorship ambition in 2027.



Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Adedeji dispelled having such ambition, saying he only wants to focus on the task before him at the moment.

He, however, acknowledged that his decision would hurt his supporters.

Adedeji said, “I want to use this to respond to a lot of requests. I, Zacch Adedeji will not contest for the governorship election in 2027.



“I know a lot of people would not be happy about this, but everybody knows the responsibility and grace that God has given to us. I was commissioner of finance 14 years ago. And by that time, with the grace of God, we’ve done all of what God wants us to do in the state.



“He has given us that platform. So, the only thing I need from you is your prayers for strength to end well with what I’m doing now. So, I would not want to be distracted,” he added.

Adedeji was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in September 2023 to head the FIRS.