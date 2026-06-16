UK Names New Envoy to Nigeria As Bilateral Ties Deepen

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom has appointed Peter Vowles as its next High Commissioner to Nigeria, signaling a new phase in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, confirmed that Vowles will assume office in Abuja in September 2026, succeeding Richard Montgomery, who will remain in the post until the transition is completed.

Vowles arrives in Nigeria with a wealth of diplomatic and development experience gained across Africa and Asia. He served as the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2023 to 2026, having earlier held the position of Ambassador to Myanmar between 2021 and 2022.

His career has also included senior leadership roles within the UK’s foreign and development architecture, notably as Transformation Director and Director for Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and its predecessor, the Department for International Development (DFID).

Before entering senior diplomatic service, Vowles worked extensively on development programmes across South Asia and Africa, with postings in Bangladesh, India, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya.

He began his international career in Zimbabwe, focusing on education and development initiatives.

Speaking on his appointment, Vowles described Nigeria as a country of immense strategic importance to the United Kingdom and pledged to deepen cooperation between both nations.

“I am honoured to be appointed as British High Commissioner to Nigeria. Nigeria is a country of immense importance to the United Kingdom, and I look forward to working closely with Nigerian partners to strengthen our relationship across trade, development and security,” he said.

The appointment comes at a time when Nigeria and the UK are seeking to expand cooperation in key areas including trade and investment, security collaboration, governance reforms, education and sustainable development.

Analysts view the posting as one of the most significant diplomatic assignments for London in Africa, reflecting Nigeria’s growing economic and geopolitical influence on the continent.