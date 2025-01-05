Death Toll in Jigawa Farmers, Herders’ Clash Rises to 10

The death toll in the clash between the Gululu village and Fulani settlement in Yankunama of Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State has risen to 10.

The clash started when some suspected herders broke into a shop and stole bags of Hibiscus stored by a resident farmer of Gululu village on Thursday night.



Gululu village head, Malam Malam Muhammad Sarkin-Dori, said the owner of the Hibiscus mobilised some of his brothers, neighbours, and friends to trace the footpaths of the invaders.

He said: “We woke up this morning with a provision shop broken by suspected thieves in which some residents decided to follow the footpaths of the suspected thieves which led them to the nearby Fulani settlement where the violent clash occurred”.



“Upon seeing the footpath tracers, the herders confronted the people with the shot of bow and arrow after seeing them at their settlement where many villagers from the farmers’ side were hit with arrows shot at them by the Fulanis.

“One Dauda Kafinta, who was declared missing during the melee was later found dead with bow and arrow injuries, and four people were referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after their initial admission at Jahun General Hospital in the State”.



Jigawa Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Lawal Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident.

He said: “On 03/01/2025 information from Gululu village in Miga LGA indicated that a group of miscreants suspected to be Fulani broke into a shop and stole a quantity of hibiscus and other provisions.

“A team of villagers (Hausawa) traced their footprints to a Fulani Settlement Camp in Yankunama village, Jahun LGA. On sighting the team, the Fulanis started shooting the villagers with bows and arrows, as a result, four persons were seriously injured.



“Hence the villagers mobilised and started attacking the Fulanis and setting their houses ablaze at various locations within Miga and Jahun Local Government Areas.

“Unfortunately, nine dead bodies were recovered, and the corpses were ferried to Jahun and Miga hospitals, where the medical doctor on duty confirmed their deaths”.

He said an investigation was underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.