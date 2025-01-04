Wike to Rivers Elders: I Will Not Apologise to Odili

• Says he never converted state to personal estate

• Urges his supporters to remain calm

• Rivers elders tackle FCT minister, declare his behaviour affront to values of respect, unity

• Insist Odili has no need for ‘resurrection,’ patronage

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Wale Igbintade in Lagos

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike yesterday stressed that he would not tender an apology to former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili over recent negative remarks he made against the elder statesman.

The FCT Minister said this at a luncheon he organised for his political associates and stakeholders at his residence in Port Harcourt.

Wike was reacting to a call earlier yesterday, by some elders in Rivers State, under the aegis of Concerned Elders of Rivers State for him to tender an unreserved apology to Odili, following his recent derogatory remarks against the founder of PAMO University of Medical Sciences.



Wike, once more, alleged that Odili switched an appointment meant for his nephew to his daughter, maintaining that it was the elder statesman that had converted the State to his personal estate, describing Odili as a “Bishop.”

He said: “They said I should apologise for what? There is no law that says their daughter should not take up appointment, I agree. But I said as an elder statesman, you should not have given what belongs to your nephew to your daughter. Did I say that there is a law that said that your daughter should not be something?

“But you said somebody is converting Rivers State to his personal estate. It is not correct. The man who is converting Rivers state to personal estate is you (Odili) and to crown it up, you are now the general overseer.



“I didn’t say anything wrong, so you cannot kill me for what I didn’t say. They said Tinubu should be careful with somebody like me. Tinubu is not like you (Odili). If you are a good person, Tinubu called Rivers people, as an elder statesman he wanted you to make peace, but you came home, ordinarily what you would have done is to call Mr. President back and tell him how you have tried to implement some of them and ask him if there is any way you can do the rest, rather you disobeying everything.

” When my father is doing something wrong, should I not say ‘Papa, this is not what you said yesterday?’ Is that to make him cry? I ran in an election for Local government in 1999, and since then till now I have never lost an election. Nobody whom I supported has ever lost an election.”



Speaking further, Wike said: “Everything has time, he is praising the court, the same court that they said all kinds of things on national television against. Now when they get judgement, the judiciary is correct. When they don’t get favourable judgement, the judiciary is cash and carry. I believe everything has limits and I want all of us to believe and have confidence. The wheel of justice is very slow but at the end of the day it will come.”



He urged his supporters amid political crisis in the State to, “continue to be patient,” saying, “whether it goes your way or not.”

“We cannot be like them to disparage the judiciary. If the judiciary is down, Nigeria is down. It might not end in your favour; it must not be that it favoured me all the time. There is nothing we can do; we cannot carry arms.

“So just be calm, there is something that will happen in this state that everybody will know. The ongoing movement is not a party movement, it is the movement that you will see. Forget about their claims.”



Wike, while recognising the presence of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, at the event, advised him to always carry those who supported his emergence as Governor of the State along.

“Nobody can be anything without people supporting you. Adams Oshiomole, you want to be governor, people must vote you. Oshomole you didn’t want to be a governor, but somebody bought a form for you and said come fill it, bring it, go, you will be. You are saying that God will be well with such people. If it is the will of God, let thy will be done,” he said.



Wike added: “If you follow my political history, it has never been easy; I have been charged for murder, for armed robbery just because of politics. There is nothing I have not passed through in my life. But I know at the end of the day we will overcome.”

Why noting that those who are praising his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara today, were same persons who protested against him being Governor, reiterating that he never regrets supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

“I have no regret for supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the election, all these making noise, they told Atiku, we will fight him. How can people who came out and said Fubara cannot be governor, that he cannot speak before the public, today are now the ones saying we are with you.



“In 2023, you said Atiku is coming, I said where? They collected his money and kicked the man away. Whatever you cannot do, say you cannot do it. I am sure if Magnus Abe had made a mistake to join them, they would have used him as their spokesperson. Time will come, everybody be yourself, we are all working together.

“How can the governor say he is not seeing any face? One day it will happen, when the time comes, we will know who is who.”

Earlier, some elders in Rivers State, under the aegis of Concerned Elders of Rivers State have called for an unreserved apology from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following his recent derogatory remarks against Odili.

The demand was issued in a strongly worded statement signed by prominent leaders of the state, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Governor of the state, Tele Ikuru, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Ngoji Denton West, former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and Senator Lee Maeba.



Other signatories included Dr. Dam Sam Jaja, Alabo David Briggs, High Chief Dr Shedrack Akolokwu, Dr Reginald Okeya, Ambassador Oji Ngofa, Hon Emma Okah, Alabo Senator Adawari Pepple, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi, and Chief Emeh Glory Emeh.

The elders expressed deep dismay at Wike’s recent insults directed at Odili, his family, and his medical institution during an event at a church in Ororgwe, adding that such behaviour was not only unbecoming but also stands in contrast to the time-honoured traditions of mutual respect, especially respect for elders and deference to wisdom and experience that Rivers State holds dearly.

On Wike’s accusations that Odili “chickened out” of the presidential race, the concerned elders explained that Odili merely yielded to the directive of the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who asked him to step down in the interest of the party.

They noted that what Wike’s statement meant was that he (Wike) would disobey President Bola Tinubu if he was told to step down from any race the way President Obasanjo directed Dr Odili to do in 2006.

“Dr Peter Odili did not chicken out. In retrospect, we commend the loyalty of Dr Peter Odili who obeyed the call by the PDP to step down for the late President Musa Yar’Adua as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2007 presidential election to ensure North-South balancing.

“As a party man and team player, Dr Peter Odili courageously obeyed without pulling down the house or insulting other Nigerians even though it was certain he would have won the primaries. When Dr Peter Odili was also not chosen as the vice presidential candidate, he accepted his fate and rolled out the drums for his brother from the Niger Delta, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who emerged as the vice presidential candidate and later President of Nigeria without firing a bullet. It was Niger Delta’s gain which Dr Odili represented at that time. This is the measure of a statesman and team player that is alien to Nyesom Wike. Therefore, it was not all about Dr Odili but about the directive of his Party for the stability of the nation,” the statement added.

According to the elders, Wike’s behaviour is an affront to the values of respect and unity that have long characterised the state.

They emphasised that as a former governor and national statesman, Wike should act as a role model, especially when it comes to respecting elders and maintaining decorum in public discourse.

The statement read further, “We stand against the unfortunate remarks made by Chief Nyesom Wike, and his continuous disrespect towards dignified individuals, including former governors, traditional rulers, and clergymen.

“Such behaviour is unbecoming of someone who has held high public office. It must be noted that as an elder and founder of the 1998 Restoration Team which groomed almost all the current politicians in Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili has the right as a political father to call anyone of his erring political children including Nyesom Wike to order.

“Aside from being a governor for eighth years, Odili is an accomplished medical practitioner with a thriving medical practice even before he became governor. Today, he is the Founder of the first private Medical University in Nigeria. Such a man does not need any “resurrection like Lazarus” by anybody. At 76 years of age and having left office over seventeen years ago as Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili with a high spirit of self-contentment does not need any patronage from anyone given his accomplishments as a family man, successful professional, great politician and a distinguished national statesman.”

The concerned elder stated that while they believed in the power of dialogue and the importance of addressing grievances through constructive and respectful means, the act of disrespect towards elders is a serious matter that cannot be ignored.

The statement added: “Elders are custodians of our heritage, wisdom and values, and any affront to their dignity is an injury to the entire community. This is why we stand tall against the unfortunate remarks of Chief Nyesom Wike and his penchant to throw caution and decency to the wind by insulting dignified persons and institutions including respected traditional rulers and clergymen whenever he pleases. Otherwise, how would any one justify the current disrespect to the Odilis or would we forget so soon how he denigrated Sir Celestine Omehia, a former Governor of Rivers Some or the other leaders including Prince Uche Secondus or the King of Eberi Omuma Barr Onyekachi Amaonwu JP?

“As elders, we do not want to condescend to the low level of Nyesom Wike. As a person who holds a high public office, he is expected to be a peacemaker and role model who is supposed to be a leader by virtue of his status as a former Governor, holder of the national honour of the Commander of the Order of The Niger, Life Bencher and a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are deeply surprised that all these elevations mean nothing to him and that is why it is important’’.

The elders further outlined the events leading to the tension between Wike and Dr. Odili.

According to them, the rift began when Odili advised Wike against an alleged plot to impeach the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

They added that Wike’s refusal to heed the counsel and his continued attempts to destabilise the government reportedly led Odili to support the current administration in the interest of the state.

The statement went on to address several specific allegations made by Wike against Dr. Odili and his family, rejecting them as baseless. The elders clarified that Dr. Odili, a respected medical professional and statesman, has no need for “resurrection” or patronage, as claimed by Wike.

They defended the founding of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, pointing out that the university’s collaboration with the Rivers State Government was intended to improve the state’s healthcare sector, not as a favour to the Odili family.

On the issue of Wike’s claim that he built a house for Dr. Odili, the elders set the record straight, stressing that the house was a legal entitlement for former governors and not a personal favour from Wike.

They also addressed other points raised by Wike, including the appointment of Justice Mary Odili as the Pro-Chancellor of Rivers State University, stating that it was a well-deserved position for a distinguished legal expert.

Additionally, the statement defended the appointment of Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Dr. Odili’s daughter as the Commissioner for Health in the state, highlighting her impressive qualifications and accomplishments in public health.

The elders condemned Wike’s attempt to discredit her appointment, stating that his criticism was politically motivated and baseless.