Tinubu Meets Oba of Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday emphasised the importance of traditional institutions in fostering national cohesion and development during a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, at the historic Iga Idunganran Palace.
The President, in a tweet on his verified X handle, disclosed this after meeting with the Lagos monarch shortly after observing the Jumat service at the Lagos Central Mosque, Balogun.


The discussions, according to Tinubu, centered on leveraging Nigeria’s traditional values to address societal challenges and build a united, prosperous nation.
The duo acknowledged the pivotal role of traditional institutions in governance and their capacity to mediate and foster harmony within communities.


The President and the reverred Lagos monarch also explored how these institutions could strengthen their partnership with government efforts to promote development and stability.
Tinubu wrote: “Today, I had the honour of visiting His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos, at the historic Iga Idunganran Palace, a site rich in culture and tradition.


“During my visit, Kabiyesi and I engaged in meaningful conversations about the role traditional institutions play in shaping our society and how they can improve on their role as partners in governance and development.
“We discussed Nigeria’s challenges and emphasised the importance of leveraging our traditional values in building a cohesive society that promotes prosperity for all citizens.
“Thank you, Kabiyesi for the opportunity of this important meeting.”

