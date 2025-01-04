Ex-Abia PDP Chairman, Nwaka Joins APC Six Months After Dumping Former Ruling Party

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the party continues to gain from the disaffection within Abia PDP.

Nwaka’s high profile defection is coming six months after he had quietly resigned his membership of PDP on June 12, 2024, which he later made public on August 30, 2024, citing “personal reasons”.



Though the former Abia North Senator had refrained from pitching his tent with any political party after dumping PDP, it has now emerged that he has now been formally inducted into the APC family.

Nwaka, who was a governorship aspirant of PDP in the 2023 general election, sparked speculation about his membership of APC when a photograph surfaced showing him receiving APC membership card in his Oguduasa Ward 5.

In the photograph sighted by THISDAY, Nwaka is seen being presented with an APC party card by the APC Chairman for Oguduasa Ward 5, Chief Sampson Achi Ndukwe.



The APC Chairman for Isuikwuato Local Government, Chief Udochi Okorie and other party officials were also captured in the photograph.

Though efforts by THISDAY to reach Senator Nwaka to confirm his defection to APC did not succeed, it was authoritatively ascertained that he has become a member of APC.

A political aide of the Senator told journalists that “the photograph was not AI generated”, adding that Nwaka would eventually “bare his mind to the public on this momentous event in the fullness of time.”

The exit door of Abia PDP became very busy after the party lost its over 20 years control of the state following the triumph of the Labour Party in the 2023 governorship poll.

Most of the party chieftains that have so far left Ahia PDP, including the immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, have found their way to APC, the party that presently calls the shots in Nigeria.

Nwaka, who was in charge of Abia PDP between 2010 and 2015 piloted the affairs of the party when it completely dominated the political space in God’s Own State.