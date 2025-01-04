Court Orders Temporary Seizure of 21 Bank Accounts over Alleged Money Laundering

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the temporary seizure of 21 bank accounts in some commercial banks in the country, on allegations bordering on money laundering.

Besides, the judge who issued the order while delivering ruling in an ex parte application yesterday, further ordered the Inspector General (IG) of Police, to arrest the holders of the affected bank accounts.



After listening to the motion moved by the applicant’s counsel, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, Justice Nwite directed the banks to “issue details of the account package(s) and to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the accounts, disable the ATMs while allowing inflow into the said accounts” pending the conclusion of investigations.



“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel for the applicant and gone through the affidavit evidence.

“I am of the view that the motion ex parte is meritorious.

“The application is hereby granted except that the period of the investigation can only last for a period of 90 days,” Justice Nwite said.



The judge adjourned the matter until April 3 for mention.

The affected bank accounts are domiciled in the following commercial banks; Access Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Ltd, Wema Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Union Bank Plc, Guarantee Trust Bank Ltd, United Bank for Africa Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, First Monument Bank Plc, Heritage Bank Plc, TAJ Bank Plc and Keystone Bank Plc.

While the IG is the applicant in the motion ex parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1965/V/2024, the 13 banks are 1st to 13 defendants respectively.



The IG, in the motion filed by Mohammed, sought an interim order directing the listed “banks to freeze the accounts mentioned in the schedule attached to this summon pending investigation and prosecution of this case.

“An order directing the banks to issue details of the account package(s) and to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the accounts, disable the ATM while allowing inflow into the said account as from the date of this court order.



“An order of the court, directing the bank to apprehend the account holder or any person transacting business on the said account and contact the police through this number 09011483807.”

Giving two grounds, the lawyer said the accounts are subject of investigation and are reasonably suspected to be warehousing proceeds of unlawful activities or fraud.



He said, “If there is any dealing with the accounts by way of withdrawal or transfer to another account by the person under investigation/investigator and the person that have absolute power to deal with the account will render nugatory any consequential order(s) which the court may make at the conclusion of this application.”

In the affidavit deposed to by Glory Ohio, a detective with the Nigeria Police Force attached to Force Criminal Investigation Department, on February 12, 2024, the IG received a petition bordering on stealing and breach of trust which preliminary investigation revealed to be money laundering.