Stock Market Gains N155bn in First Trading Session of 2025

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market, yesterday gained N155billion in first trading activities in 2025, attributable to investors demand for Zenith Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), and 56 other stocks.

From the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) daily market report, the market capitalisation that closed 2024 at N62.763 trillion, appreciated by N155 billion or 0.25per cent to close yesterday at N62.918 trillion.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index (NGX ASI) moved to 103,180.14basis points yesterday, representing an increase of 253.74basis points or 0.25per cent from 102,926.40 basis points when the stock market closed in 2024.

Zenith bank that gained 0.77per cent, UBA that appreciated by 0.59per cent among other gains in medium and large capitalised stocks, impacted on the stock market performance in first trading activities 2025.

Also, investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth closed positive as 58 stocks advanced, while eight declined.

Cornerstone Insurance, Cutix, International Energy Insurance, NCR Nigeria, AXA Mansard Insurance, RT Briscoe Nigeria and Royal Exchange recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N3.96, N2.53, N1.87, N5.50, N9.02, N2.75 and N1.10, per share.

Africa Prudential followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N22.60, while Prestige Assurance rose by 9.92 per cent to close at N1.33, per share.

On the other hand, Ellah Lakes led the losers’ chart by 4.75 per cent, to close at N3.01, per share. NASCON Allied Industries followed with a decline of 4.31 per cent to close at N30.00, while CWG declined by 3.25 per cent to close at N7.45, per share.

Fidelity Bank depreciated by 2.86 per cent to close at N17.00, while International Breweries declined by 0.90 per cent to close at N5.50, per share.

However, the total volume traded increased by 89.55 per cent to 829.754 million units, valued at N5.667 billion, and exchanged in 11,752 deals. Transactions in the shares of Royal Exchange topped the activity chart with 290.986 million shares valued at N318.640 million. Chams Holding Company followed with 63.679 million shares worth N130.088 million, while AIICO Insurance traded 58.604 million shares valued at N90.765 million.

Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 43.357 million shares valued at N63.099 million, while Prestige Assurance sold 27.945 million shares worth N37.032 million.

Analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited said “looking ahead, the Nigerian equities market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory as investors continue to position themselves in fundamentally strong stocks with significant growth potential.

“Year-end window-dressing activities and preparations for the new trading year are anticipated to provide additional support to market momentum. With favourable market internals and attractive valuations, the domestic equities market appears well-positioned for further growth in the coming weeks.”