Sani’s Significant Impact in Southern Kaduna

Yohanna Badugu writes about the all inclusive administration being run by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State with the recent appointment of qualified individuals from Southern Kaduna into his government.

Since assuming office in May, 2023, the governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has shown tremendous leadership qualities which explained reasons for his sobriquet- ‘the democrat”.

Under his visionary leadership, the state also known as the Queen of the North has witnessed an unprecedented growth and development- from investing in education and healthcare to promoting economic development and infrastructural growth, as well as promoting policies that have positively impacted the lives of countless citizens.

One of his most notable achievements is the significant reduction in poverty rate, thanks to the innovative initiatives and collaborations with private sector partners.

His commitment to transparency and accountability has earned him the trust and respect of the Southern Kaduna people who are spread across the state. He has consistently demonstrated a willingness to listen and engage the industrious people of the area by ensuring that everyone has a voice and is heard.

Since taking over the helm of affairs in the state, his administration has brought unity and peace among the people of Southern Kaduna and the state as a whole.

While noting the level of peace Sani’s administration has brought to the development of Southern Kaduna through his rural transformation agenda and his inclusive style of leadership, as well as the inclusion of women and youths, the inclusion of sons and daughters of the region into key positions of his cabinet cannot be taken for granted.

At this juncture, focus will be on the recent appointments of which two sons of Southern Kaduna, namely Dr. James Atung Kanyip and Comrade Yunana Markus Barde, were appointed commissioners for Internal Security and Home Affairs as well as Humanitarian Affairs respectively.

In his visionary style of leadership which comes with rewards of hard work, Kanyip’s appointment came as a result of his commitment and dedication to his work as deputy chief of staff, likewise Barde, the immediate past Chairman of Jema’a local government area whose diligence in handling the crises of insecurity during his tenure as local government chairman needs to be studied.

Another in the catalogue is the Director of Kaduna Internal Generating Revenue, Mr. Jerry Adams for his prowess in putting the state among the first four out of the 36 states of the Federation and the first in the north.

The humanitarian service of the workaholic party stakeholders’ chairperson of Jema’a local government and former Accountant General and Commissioner of Finance, Hon. Shizzer Nasara-Bada was only possible as a result of the support that was powered by the governor.

Sani in his efforts to ensure rural transformation agenda has approved numerous projects in Southern Kaduna and these include continuation of Kafanchan road, Madakiya to Kafanchan road project, Sanga through Kibam to Godogodo and Kaninko Dangoma to Godogodo road project, among several others in the area.

The governor has also ordered immediate completion of all projects across Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna, particularly the Kafanchan road projects which he has given six weeks as time frame for the completion. Another, is the Madauchi and Madakiya road project that links the Kafanchan road projects.

In terms of support for women and youths, Sani against all odds retained the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, and bringing on board- Hon. Larai Sylvia Ishaku from Jaba local government as council chairperson as well as two female councillors from Southern Kaduna and one from the Northern part of the state.

He also brought young and vibrant individuals into his administration which alone has led to the emergence of so many young people as Local government Council chairpersons.

To whom much is given, much is expected and being an Oliver Twist of good things, I’d still call on the governor to consider the Southern Kaduna area for more appointments and developmental projects whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Sani is a shining example of exceptional leadership and dedication to public service.

-Badugu writes from Jema’a in Kaduna state.