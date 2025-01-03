  • Friday, 3rd January, 2025

Rwanda Fail to Renew Spittler Contract Ahead Clash with Eagles

Sport | 2 hours ago

With barely two months before the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Amavubi of Rwanda have lost the services of their German Head Coach, Thorsten Spittler.

The Amavubi are in the same Group G  as Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2026 Mundial that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

While the Super Eagles are currently languishing in the fifth place,  Rwanda’s Amavubi are amongst the three front runners with South Africa and Benin Republic all on  same seven points each. The  team in the fourth placed, Lesotho,  on five points are two better than Nigeria on three points.

According to the update from Kigali, the contract of the German coach expired on the 31st of December, 2024.

The Rwanda Football Federation has decided not to renew Spittler’s contract and he has returned to his home country.

Rwanda will host the Super Eagles in the next game of the qualifier slated for March 17, 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.