Rwanda Fail to Renew Spittler Contract Ahead Clash with Eagles

With barely two months before the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Amavubi of Rwanda have lost the services of their German Head Coach, Thorsten Spittler.

The Amavubi are in the same Group G as Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2026 Mundial that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

While the Super Eagles are currently languishing in the fifth place, Rwanda’s Amavubi are amongst the three front runners with South Africa and Benin Republic all on same seven points each. The team in the fourth placed, Lesotho, on five points are two better than Nigeria on three points.

According to the update from Kigali, the contract of the German coach expired on the 31st of December, 2024.

The Rwanda Football Federation has decided not to renew Spittler’s contract and he has returned to his home country.

Rwanda will host the Super Eagles in the next game of the qualifier slated for March 17, 2025.