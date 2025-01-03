Okpebholo: Governors Will Support Tinubu to Achieve Food Sufficiency, Bring Succour

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Governor, Senator Okpebholo, has disclosed the willingness of governors to support President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to crash food prices and bring succour to Nigerians.

Okphbholo stated this after he joined the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, other governors and the leadership of the National Assembly, to pay a new year visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Wednesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, he said reflecting on the progress and challenges of the previous year, Okpebholo assured Nigerians of their resolve as state executives to tackle the challenges facing the country and ensure an all round development in the new year.

While acknowledging the present food crisis plaguing the nation, he said governors were working closely with Tinubu to ensure food security for the nation.

He stressed that the current spike in food prices would soon be over, as agricultural programmes meant to crash food prices across the country were already being implemented by various governors.

“I have just had a meeting with the President of the Federal Republic, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President, HE Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly and other fellow Governors. Topmost on our discussions were the challenges before us and how to tackle them.

“President Tinubu is passionate about the welfare of Nigerians and the development of our dear country. Hearing him articulate his plans and mission for the new year and charging us to be committed to governance was refreshing.

“It is clear that he understands the current challenges facing our people and is in touch with them and feels what the ordinary Nigerian feels.”