Gov Ododo’s Parents Visit Yahaya Bello

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, received the parents of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, at his residence in Okene.

The visit of the Governor’s parents, Alhaji Ahmed Sani and Hajia Habibat Ahmed Sani, further demonstrated the enduring bond between the two families and their continued commitment to the progress of Kogi State.

In his remarks while hosting the couple, former governor Bello expressed his gratitude for their steadfast prayers and unwavering support.

He commended their immense contribution to the upbringing and moral foundation of their children, which he noted had shaped Governor Ododo into a disciplined and compassionate leader.

Bello extolled Mr. and Mrs. Ahmed Sani for their exemplary parenting, emphasizing that their teachings and values were evident in the character and leadership of their son.

He noted that identifying Ododo as his successor was not by chance but a deliberate decision, adding that he had recognized him as a compassionate leader who prioritizes the well-being of the people.

He said he was confident Ododo would build on the achievements of his administration for the overall benefit of the state.

“Your son is a worthy successor. His compassion for the plight of our people and his commitment to the state’s development have stood out. I have no doubt that his tenure will strengthen the foundation we’ve built and propel Kogi State to greater heights,” the former governor said.

In response, Alhaji Ahmed Sani expressed profound gratitude to the former governor for the trust and confidence he placed in Governor Ododo, describing it as a rare and commendable gesture.

Alhaji Sani also acknowledged the legal and political battles Yahaya Bello had faced, referring to them as divine tests that all great leaders must endure.

He expressed the confidence that these challenges were stepping stones to greater opportunities and elevation in Bello’s political career.

The elated parents of Governor Ododo offered prayers for Yahaya Bello, asking for continued divine protection, guidance, and blessings in his future endeavours.

They emphasised their belief that Bello had yet to fulfill the full extent of his God-ordained destiny.