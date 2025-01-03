AIG Bala Recounts Achievements in Rivers as CP

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Assistant Inspector of Police, Mustapha Bala has recounted his achievements as the immediate past Commissioner of Police before his recent elevation to the rank of AIG.

Speaking yesterday at the Police Officers Mess in Port Harcourt, after decorating some officers who were promoted to higher ranks, AIG Bala explained that the State Police Command under his watch had a tremendous security achievement during his stay in the state.

He said as a commissioner of police, he ensured the state remained calm, peaceful, adding that through his marching orders, operatives of the command were able to tame the criminal elements that could have brought unrest in the state.

While commending his gallant police officers for their tactical efforts in policing Rivers State, the AIG noted that with support of other security agencies and the media, the state has relative peace despite the political crisis.

Bala revealed that on assuming office, he held briefing with the Command’s Management Team, Area Commanders and Tactical Team Commanders, who he said adhered to his advice and exhibited high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He further stated that during the controversial local government elections, his men ensured sustained peace and security.

His words: “Tactical Teams were directed to sustain the operation show of force and confidence-building patrols across the metropolis and environs as all are enjoined to make adequate plans to protect Police facilities and critical government infrastructures in their respective AORs”.

Listing some of his achievements, Bala said: “On December 12, 2024 at about 2.05am, based on a credible piece of information indicating that, one Bagba Saviour of Nyokuru Bowe, Bori in Khana LGA of Rivers State was arrested, who had in his possession AK-47 Rifle, conspired with his gang members and masterminded the kidnap of one High Chief Chikwe Sunday of Onne and kept him in their detention camp in a thick forest bordering Andoni, Nyokuru Bowe and Bonny communities.

“Operatives and personnel of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) embarked on a rescue operation where the said Bagba Saviour was arrested and the victim was successfully rescued unhurt while other suspects escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

The suspect confessed to the crime but claimed to have just acquired the AK-47 Rifle. Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other members of the gang.”

In another development, AIG Bala disclosed that “Operatives of the Command attached to Hawk acting on a credible piece of information arrested five suspects and recovered a stolen vehicle.

The suspects, Timothy Oguzie aged 47yrs an indigene of Mberi Community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State but resident at No. 15 Royal Highness, off Iwofe Road, Port Harcourt, Wale Ajayi, Telema Mark Balm, Chijioke Azubuike, and Ubong Emmanuel Peter ‘m’ are currently in police custody.

The arrest was made possible by a tip-off, which led the operatives to trail and apprehend Timothy Oguzie, on December 28, 2024.

During interrogation, Timothy Oguzie confessed to stealing a blue-colored Toyota Corolla Car with Registration Number GGE 284 DV from Jonathan Ohemdi Uche in January 2023.”

The AIG stated that investigation led to the arrest of additional four suspects, adding that police are still working to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

He said a few days after assuming office in October 2023, the Command under his leadership rescued 13 under-aged pregnant girls from a baby factory in Eleme area of the state.

His words: “On October 11 2024 at about 1pm, based on a vital piece of information indicating that one Rachael of Indorama Petrol Chemical Complex, Akpajo in Eleme LGA of Rivers State is operating an illegal baby factory.

“Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) PH, were swiftly mobilised to the factory, where 13 under-aged pregnant girls were rescued.”