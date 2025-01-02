Shun Covetousness in 2025, Ooni Tells Nigerians

Ayodeji Ake

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on Nigerians to shun the temptation of covetousness, uphold integrity of hard work and compliance with the due process. He also urged the people to stick to rule of law devoid of emotional sentiments irrespective of good intentions in the New Year 2025 as the nation approaches a period of anticipated growth and prosperity under the Renewed Hope agenda of this present federal government .

Speaking at the end-of-the-year thanksgiving ceremony, which was held at the Ojaja Arena located inside The Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park, Ile-Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi emphasised that Nigeria belongs to all citizens, just as Ojaja Pan Africa Limited belongs to all its staff.

“Let us not allow covetousness to destroy the wealth of our nation,” Ooni declared.

He added that as 2025 promises opportunities to address the challenges Nigerians have faced in the past 18 months, unity and selflessness will be critical in building a prosperous and peaceful nation.

While acknowledging the sacrifices made by Nigerians, Ooni expressed confidence that their patience would yield dividends in the coming year. He concluded by awarding N4 million to the Best Staff of the Year, with other employees receiving various cash prizes and gifts.

Ooni Ogunwusi also offered prayers for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, reiterating his commitment to fostering national unity and development.

The end-of -year thanksgiving ceremony at Ojaja Pan Africa Limited organised by his queen, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi as a supportive pet project remains a cherished tradition to honour the dedication and contributions of the company’s staff across Nigeria.