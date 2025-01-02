  • Thursday, 2nd January, 2025

Ohanaeze Demands Inclusion of Ethnicity, Religion in 2025 Census

Nigeria | 42 minutes ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has emphasised the need to include ethnicity and religion as essential categories in the 2025 National Population Census.

In a statement by the Secretary General of the body, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze noted that the inclusivity was vital for producing accurate and unbiased demographic data pertaining to the Igbo population and other groups dispersed across all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

Ohanaeze also said it was essential that the federal government took proactive measures to ensure that the 2025 Census accurately reflected the nation’s full spectrum of diversity, mitigating any potential disputes from skewed or disproportionate demographic data.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasises the paramount importance of including ethnicity and religion as essential categories in the census exercise.

“This inclusivity is vital for producing accurate and unbiased demographic data pertaining to the Igbo population and other groups dispersed across all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

“Historical grievances linked to previous National Population Census exercises—marked by fraudulent representations and distortions of demographic data—must not persist.

“It is essential that the federal government takes proactive measures to ensure that the 2025 Census accurately reflects our nation’s full spectrum of diversity, mitigating any potential disputes from skewed or disproportionate demographic data.”

