It’s Rivers State’s Turn to Produce Next President General, Ohanaeze Insists

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





The apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has zoned the office of the President General of the body to the Rivers State.

The organization therefore warned two South-east governors and other notable leaders from southwest and Niger Delta who were plotting to impose a candidate from Abia State.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the body noted that it was the constitutional right of Rivers State to produce the next President General during the forthcoming convention in January 2025.

According to them: “It is paramount to recognize that, as explicitly stipulated in our governing document, the constitutional right of Rivers State to produce the Office of the President General by the dates of January 10-11th, 2025, is both a duty and an honor that must be upheld with the utmost respect and integrity.

“The emergence of the President General from Rivers State through lawful and proper constitutional procedures is not merely a formal requirement; it is essential for fostering unity among the Igbo people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been alarmed by the conspirational efforts of two Southeast governors, alongside a former military general who served as both a Head of State and President of Nigeria from the Southwest, a former 2023 presidential candidate from an opposition party, a notable chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta organization, and several other subversive elements.

“These actors are seemingly united in an effort to undermine the constitutional prerogative of Rivers State and usurp its rightful claim to the presidency of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, instead favoring an individual from Abia State”.

The body insisted that it was increasingly apparent that the aforementioned Southeast governors and the 2023 presidential candidate were complicit in the subversive schemes, driven by political machinations and the calculations surrounding the upcoming 2027 elections.

Ohanaeze assured: “We will prioritize the constitutional rights of Rivers State to elect the next President General, resisting all external influences that seek to impose another candidate from Abia State in direct contravention of our established constitutional framework”.

“We have uncovered the evil plans of the two Southeast governors to continue sponsoring some faceless and non-existent groups bearing Ikwerre ethnic names with the intentions of deny their Igboness and Igbo identities,a ploy to discredit Rivers State from producing the next President General, definitely Ndigbo will always overcome these obstacles.”

The apex body further called on all Igbo interest groups, organizations, and individuals to adopt a unified and cohesive position, ensuring that they remain steadfast in our commitment to preserving Igbo unity.