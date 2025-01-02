Oborevwori: Greater Delta  ‘ll Emerge in 2025

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday assured people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2025, with a call for more prayers and support for his administration.

Oborevwori in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, thanked the people of the state for their continued support for his administration in the past 19 months.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the state through massive investments in infrastructure and human capital development.

Oborevwori expressed gratitude to God for seeing them through 2024 as well as bringing them into 2025, noting that last year was quite challenging for the state and the nation.

The governor urged the people to remain prayerful and trustful that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

Oborevwori said: “With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2025.

”I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance, protection and provisions all through 2024.

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from the people of the state, which has been a source of encouragement and strength to the government.

“2024 was a very difficult year but we thank God for navigating us successfully into a new year with hope and enthusiasm.”

The governor added that his administration had, in the last 19 months, kept faith with his promises to the people, within available resources.

“With dedication and gratitude to God, my administration has, in spite of fiscal and other challenges in 2024, completed and inaugurated numerous key projects across the state,” he said.

He called on the people of the state to continue to coexist peacefully with their neighbours in order to enhance peace and security ,which, according to him, was a major thrust of his administration’s ‘MORE agenda’.

“My dear people of Delta, I thank you all for the peace that we enjoy6 in the state, because no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of acrimony.

“Let us, therefore, continue to live in peace with our neighbours so that government can channel resources at its disposal to the development of our communities.

“By the grace of God, 2025 promises to be a year of God’s blessings for the state and our people.

”It is my prayer that the Almighty God will meet every Deltan and Nigerian at the point of their needs.

“Be assured that we will continue, as always, to ensure that Delta remains secured just as the provision of social services and completion of ongoing critical infrastructure in all parts of the state will be accelerated in the new year.

“On behalf of my family and the government, I truly appreciate the people of Delta for the cooperation we received from them in the past 19 months.

”Deltans have truly been very wonderful and supportive and we thank you for your prayers.”

Oborevwori also say, “as the path of the just is like a shining light that shines unto the perfect day, it is our prayer that, as we exit 2024 and enter 2025, the Lord will continue to perfect our ways with amazing blessings and testimonies.

“We pray that God will continue to provide us with the resources to impact positively on the lives of our people, particularly the youths who are struggling through the very difficult situations that we have in our nation today.”