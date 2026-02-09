Rivers Crisis: Again, Tinubu Meets With Fubara, Wike

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has again met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in a decisive move to address the political crisis rocking the state.

Reliable presidency sources confirmed that the meeting, which was also attended by some political leaders in the state, took place Sunday at about 11pm at the president’s official residence at the State House.

Sunday’s meeting came in the wake of fresh tensions over leadership recognition within the state and stalled plans by lawmakers to impeach and remov the governor from office.

The latest intervention followed recent reports that President Tinubu urged Governor Fubara, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to recognise his predecessor, Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member but minister in the APC-led government at the centre, as the party’s leader in Rivers State.

This is about the fourth time the president has stepped in to resolve the prolonged political standoff between the two political gladiators in the oil-rich state.