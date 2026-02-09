NOA, INEC Upscale Continuous Voter Registration in Akwa Ibom

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) is partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to boost Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Akwa Ibom State.

The state’s NOA Director, Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, disclosed this on Monday, during the flag-off of the ward level sensitisation campaign to upscale the voter registration exercise in Eket.

Mkpoutom said the collaboration aimed to increase civic engagement and ensure that more eligible citizens are registered to vote

“The future of our dear state and our nation lies in your hands.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 general election, the power to shape that future begins with a simple, yet vital step of registering to vote and the collection of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC),” he said

Mkpoutom reminded the people that INEC had commenced the second phase of the CVR nationwide.

According to him, the exercise is an opportunity for all eligible citizens too register, especially those who had just attained 18 years.

He added that those who have not registered before, or those who need to transfer or update their voter details to register and obtain their PVC are also eligible to register.

The state director urged youths, women, men, professionals, traders, farmers, students and all eligible voters in Akwa Ibom, to mobilise their members to come out in large numbers to register.

“By doing so, we will show the nation that Akwa Ibom people are responsible, forward-thinking, and ready to take charge of their future through the ballot box,” he said. (NAN)