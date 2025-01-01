YABATECH to Benefit from FG’s N1bn Investment in Agriculture

Funmi Ogundare

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, has announced that the federal government will invest N1 billion in select polytechnics and universities involved in agriculture, starting from the second quarter of 2025.

This initiative aims to enhance the performance of institutions like Yaba College of Technology, which is positioning itself for a competitive advantage in the sector.

The minister announced this during an inspection tour of the Epe Campus of the 77-year-old institution last week, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Education.

He explained that the purpose of the visit was to raise awareness about the ministry’s six-point agenda and to encourage polytechnics and universities with agricultural departments to establish mechanised farms and engage in livestock farming.

With Nigeria’s rising food insecurity, Alausa emphasised that these initiatives would provide agriculture students with valuable hands-on experience, helping them develop essential skills for their future careers. He added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s goal of improving food security and boosting food production.

During his visit, the minister, who was welcomed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Funso Afolabi, and the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, stressed the critical role of education in driving national economic growth and development. He highlighted agriculture as a key sector that institutions must integrate into their academic and research programmes to address food security, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

Alausa also pointed out that Nigeria is rich in arable land and natural resources, but the country must harness the innovative potential of its tertiary institutions to revolutionize the agricultural sector. “This sector could become the cornerstone of the nation’s economy and universities and colleges must play an essential role in achieving this vision,” he stated.

While urging Nigerian tertiary institutions to prioritise agriculture as the next wave of national prosperity, he commended YABATECH for its progress in promoting vocational and technical education and encouraged the institution to lead the development of innovative solutions that would empower students and researchers to make meaningful contributions to the agricultural sector.

In his remarks, Afolabi thanked the minister for the visit, describing it as timely and motivating. He assured the minister that the institution would remain committed to supporting the federal government’s vision for a diversified economy through education.

On his part, the rector reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to aligning its academic programmes with the national agenda, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as partnerships with industry leaders and the establishment of a demonstration farm for practical agricultural learning.