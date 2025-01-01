Rivers: Odili Won’t Dignify Wike with Response, Says  APC Chieftain

. Timi Frank condemns attacks by Wike

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Joe Korka-Waadah, has lambasted the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike on his recent words attack on the former of Rivers State, Governor Peter Odili.

The APC chieftain said Dr Odili is too eminent to respond to the uncomplimentary comments targeted at him by the immediate governor of the state, Wike.

Similarly, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC has condemned Wike over the attack on Odili, saying that the FCT minister, has again exhibited his true character of betraying his friends and benefactors.

Korka-Waadah, a canadian-based political management expert was responding to Wike’s reaction to Odili’s remarks when (Odili) he hosted Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara to a Christmas Ballad during which the former governor noted that the incumbent stopped one man’s quest to capture Rivers as his personal estate, apparently referring to Wike.

Korka-Waadah noted: “Wike has no respect for anyone, so no utterance he makes surprises me. But even if he can deceive external stakeholders, he cannot deceive Rivers people.

He said: “It is Wike who owes Odili unquantifiable debt of gratitude. But Sir Odili, an accomplished medical professional, mentor, teacher, leader and elder statesman will not dignify Wike by exchanging banters with him.“Rather, Rivers people will reply Wike. He was a nobody when

Odili made him Chairman of the richest Local Government in Nigeria. Outside of active politics, Odili remains a father figure in Rivers and national politics, a husband to a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

“So, which political death is Wike claiming to have revived Odili from? Did he make Odili a minister or President, after using Odili to curry credibility for his tumultuous eight year reign as governor?

“It is his stock in trade. Whoever disagrees with him is an enemy. Like I said, Sir Odili is too refined, too self-esteemed and eminent to respond to a political son reckless with his utterances.

“Odili will not dignify Wike with a response. It is enough that Governor Fubara who should be looking up to Wike is now teaching him a lesson in credible leadership and cutting him to size. Odili is not Wike’s mate and will not be fazed by his insults.

“Fubara, a supposed political neophyte is setting new standards in forthright leadership and prudent management of state resources to score new heights in governance of Rivers.”

The APC chieftain, however, stated that “Odili as father to all Rivers people could praise Wike in his time, why does Wike feel Fubara does not deserve more encouragement from the elder statesman?”

Meanwhile, while reacting to the verbal tirade, Timi Frank in a statement released in Abuja, said that Wike has again exhibited his true character of betraying his friends and benefactors.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said: “Wike’s condemnable outburst against Odili showed how quickly he can turn friends into foes and his irredeemable unpredictability. This is not his first time and it will not be his last.”

“Nigerians are aware how Wike betrayed ex-President Goodluck Johnathan and his wife Patience, after appointing him Minister of Education and assisting him to become governor of Rivers State.

“Nigerians are also aware of how the minister worked against the political interests of ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, after benefiting maximally from the latter’s political patronage.

“In 2023, Wike formed an unholy alliance against his party – Peoples Democratic Party – and made sure they lost the presidency. Up till this moment, he has continued to orchestrate crises in the party like he is doing in Rivers state, to weaken it politically ahead of 2027.

“What better evidence of treachery do we need from a man who is both a member of PDP and a minister in an APC’s administration.

“This is why I have kept warning President Bola Tinubu to beware of Wike as we approach 2027. Wike, like Brutus in Julius Caesar, often baits his allies with pretenses and subterfuge only to strike them down with fury when they needed him most. He has no respect for elders nor the hands that feed him.

“For Wike, fidelity to political relationships is anathema. If he is not the one in charge, no other person should be.

“Besides, no one is fooled. All his shenanigans and braggadocio of completing and commissioning projects in the FCT are arsenals he is piling up to confront Tinubu in 2027 by portraying himself as a better presidential option, and this shall become manifest as the days unfold.”

He called on Tinubu to be wary and careful of his relationship with Wike in order not to be his next victim