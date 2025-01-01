FALLOUT OF THE RIVERS’ CRISIS

The river of recriminations has continued to boil in Rivers State as a direct fallout of the acrimonious relationship between the former governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara, his successor in office.

All was rosy and cozy between the two men until shortly after Fubara replaced Wike in office as governor. What started as a minor turf war has since become a bitterly acrimonious fallout between two men who worked together for eight years enjoying unsupervised access to the resources of Rivers State.

Fubara,the current governor, has stopped just short of saying that Wike wants to wreck the treasury of the state. The former governor on his part has alluded to the governor’s failure to respect their agreement.

What is clear is that there has been a political fallout between political gladiators in the state with grave consequences for the welfare and security of the people in the state. The Rivers State House of Assembly has remained a fierce battleground in the fight. A couple of local government secretariats were also burnt when the last local government elections turned deadly.

But perhaps, the most damaging fallout of the feud between the two men is what it has meant for their relationships with others. As governor, Wike showed no qualms about making enemies. Loquacious and controversial, his strong character and fierce outbursts always meant he would get on the wrong side of many people. Even as FCT Minister, he has largely stuck to his personality script, even making more enemies along the way.

Fubara is the somewhat unknown quantity. Though, many view him as a hero for supposedly standing up to Wike, there is an element of casuistry in the character of a man who seemingly backed out of an agreement once he had what he wanted.

Recently, former Governor Peter Odili was dragged into the almighty mess made by the two men. At a Christmas carol organized to honour the governor, he paid glowing tributes to the governor for preventing one man from turning the state into his private estate. The criticism was a clear missive fired in the direction of Wike who has dredged up details of how the former governor has turned Rivers State into his personal fiefdom.

Peter Odili’s unprovoked outburst showed stubborn streaks of sycophancy in a man sworn to political expediency. With his age and years of experience, one would expect that he should exercise more discretion and prudence in criticizing Wike whom he undoubtedly benefitted from when he was governor between 2015 and 2023.

There are many who are rejoicing over how quickly Wike has lost grip of Rivers State where he once reigned supreme. His travail since he left office should serve as a lesson to himself and others on the ruthless transience of power.

Those privileged to hold public office should concentrate on ensuring that their legacy endures beyond office as power can quickly prove to be an extremely tricky and slippery customer.

Nigerians are not exactly privy to how the two former governors and the current governor have continued to shortchange their people. Whatever it is, they should spare their long-suffering people the dirty details of how they have turned the state into a machinery to reward themselves and their cronies.

Kene Obiezu,

