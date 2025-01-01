  • Wednesday, 1st January, 2025

Be Patient With Govt, Ex-Niger Gov, DG VON Task Nigerians

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former Niger State Governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Jibrin Baba Ndace, have admonished Nigerians to be patient with the government as it transforms the nation’s economy.

They also tasked Nigerians to seize the opportunities provided by government to go back to the farm in order to feed themselves and the nation.

Aliyu and Ndace made the remarks in separate new year messages in Minna Wednesday, while they also felicitated Nigerians on the transition to the new year.

They also emphasized the importance of unity, resilience and hope as guiding principles for navigating the present challenges and those of the future.

Aliyu specifically asked the people of Niger State to “foster peace, harmony and mutual understanding within their communities”, noting that the “collective progress of the state depends on the strength of its people’s bond”.

He observed that: “2024 was a year of trials and triumphs, and as we step into 2025, I urge all of us to continue working together towards the development of our great state. 

“Let us not lose sight of our shared aspirations and remain committed to building a brighter future for our children and generations to come.” 

Ndace tasked Nigerians to make 2025 “a year of innovation, growth, and unity”, adding that Nigerians should in the year “work together to make impactful contributions to our nation and the world”.

