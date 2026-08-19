Tinubu: Nigerians Deserve To Know Gains Of Ongoing Economic Reforms

.Directs finance minister to update the citizenry on the reforms scorecard

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared that Nigerians deserve to know the gains of the ongoing economic reforms introduced by his government over three years ago.

The President, in his verified X handle @officialABAT, has therefore directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, to update Nigerians on the scorecard of the economic reforms.

Tinubu, who traced the history of the reforms stated, inter alia:

“Fellow Nigerians,

“When we began this journey of reform in 2023, I promised that the difficult decisions we were making would serve the purpose of building an economy that works better for you and a country that is stronger for our children.

“Today, your government presents The Reforms Scorecard. It sets out what our reforms have achieved, what they have cost us, and the greater costs and harms we have prevented by acting when we did.

“I have therefore directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele @taiwoyedele, to give an account to Nigerians, to explain the numbers, the choices we have made, the progress recorded, and the work that remains.

“You deserve to see the numbers. You deserve to know what has changed and what these reforms mean for you, your family, your business and our country.

“This is your government.

This is your country.

This is our account to you.”