  • Wednesday, 19th August, 2026

Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting, Council Observes Minute Silence For Two Ex-Ministers

Nigeria | 16 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja.
Shortly before the commencement of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, called for a minute silence in memory of two former members of Council who passed on between the last meeting and today.
According to him, former Minister of Finance during the regime of former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji; and ex-Minister of Science and Technology under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Turner Isoun, who passed on recently.
While Alhaji Alhaji died on July 30 at the age of 89 years, Prof Isoun passed on July 15, aged 87.
The Council meeting, which commenced immediately with most members attending including Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA); ministers and other aides of the President.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.