Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting, Council Observes Minute Silence For Two Ex-Ministers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja.

Shortly before the commencement of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, called for a minute silence in memory of two former members of Council who passed on between the last meeting and today.

According to him, former Minister of Finance during the regime of former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji; and ex-Minister of Science and Technology under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Turner Isoun, who passed on recently.

While Alhaji Alhaji died on July 30 at the age of 89 years, Prof Isoun passed on July 15, aged 87.

The Council meeting, which commenced immediately with most members attending including Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA); ministers and other aides of the President.

Details later…