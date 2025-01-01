2025: Group Vows to Promote Demilitarisation of African Nations

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Executive Director of Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), Abdulrazaq Hamzat, has said that in the past years, countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Chad, Niger and Senegal have taken historic steps in asserting their sovereignty by reducing foreign military presence or discussing plans to do so.

Hamzat, however, said that the developments are significant as they signal a growing movement across the continent aimed at promoting African-led security solutions and reducing external military interference.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the group, which was signed personally by Hamzat, noted that in the context of Africa’s growing movement toward demilitarization, the countries of Djibouti, Somalia, and Kenya hold particular significance due to their prominent roles as hosts of major foreign military bases; and as part of PeacePro’s advocacy for reducing foreign military influence across the continent, the prioritisation of these countries in the demilitarization effort is critical.

Hamzat maintained that in order to build on the success of 2024, PeacePro has set an ambitious target to achieve at least 80 percent closure of foreign military bases across the continent by the end of 2025.

He said: “This goal will be pursued through an aggressive expansion of our advocacy, focused on engaging African governments, regional organizations, civil society, and international partners in a collective effort to prioritize Africa’s sovereignty in security matters.

“PeacePro is committed to achieving a sovereign, peaceful Africa that is free from foreign military control.

“As we push forward into 2025, we stand firm in our belief that the path to peace lies in the hands of Africa’s people, guided by homegrown solutions that reflect the continent’s diverse cultures, strengths, and aspirations.”

Hamzat, therefore, called on African leaders, media, civil society organizations, and the global community to join forces in realizing Africa’s vision of peace, sovereignty, and security without foreign military dominance in 2025.

According to him, “2024 marks a pivotal moment in the continent’s history, a chance to reshape the security landscape and build a future where African nations stand united in their pursuit of peace and self-determination.”