Insecurity: Rev Obimma Presents Rescued Anambra Reverend Father Before Congregation

•Says, security has broken irretrievably in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma has presented a priest simply identified as Rev Fr Nonso to his congregation after his release from kidnappers’ den.

It was gathered Fr. Nonso was kidnapped on December 17 in Anambra State, shortly after his return for the Christmas holiday from overseas where he was studying.

Obimma who presented Nonso to the congregation said: “For a week, Father was in the hands of kidnappers. Government could not do anything; it got to a point where I had to use my arsenal to rescue him.

“I approached a state outside Anambra and begged them to use their tracker to find my brother priest. They tracked him and sent the full location to me.

“I sent it to security people and they asked me what I want them to do with the information. I told them to go after the kidnappers and rescue our priest, but they told me they usually don’t go into forest.

“I opted to lead the operation. I called the Chief Security of Adoration and told him to assemble his men, let those who have cutlass bring their cutlass and those who have guns should bring it.

“I will lead the operation. When they saw that I was serious, that was when police told me I should not worry that they can rescue him, but they lack logistics.

“I had to send N1million to them. This is a state where we have a governor who receives security vote, but it is individuals that are now funding security.

“I called former governor, Chief Willie Obiano and asked him where the trackers he bought during his tenure were, and he said there were all there. What it means is that we do not have security in this state. May God continue to protect his people.”

The priest said what was shocking was that for the one week the kidnapped priest was in custody, his phone line remained open and the kidnappers never bothered to put is off or even dispose it, knowing that they could be tracked through it.

“They knew that there is no security in this state. That is why I said they is no security in Anambra State. Imagine using a tracker from another location to trace kidnappers, yet security refused to act until I opted to use my own security to rescue the victim, and later they accepted and I still paid them N1million for mobilisation. Only God will lead us,” the priest popularly called Ebube Muonso told his followers.

The rescued priest who was presented before the congregation all along leaned on Fr. Obimma, shedding tears.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that he was rescued alongside a businessman who was abducted on the same date by the same gang, but in a different location.