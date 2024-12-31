Gbenga Hashim Foundation Disburses N100m to Empower Small Businesses in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





A former presidential candidate, and founder of Gbenga Hashim Foundation, Hon. Gbenga Hashim, yesterday, reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development with the disbursement of over N100 million to boost small businesses across Kwara State.

Hashim disclosed the disbursement on Monday in Ilorin, while distributing N12.5 million to small businesses in the state.

According to him, the disbursement of N12.5 million brings the foundation’s total cash empowerment in 2024 in the state to nearly N100 million.

He said, “Beyond Kwara, the foundation has implemented similar initiatives in states, like Osun, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), showcasing its nationwide dedication to fostering economic self-reliance.

“In Kwara State, the 2024 empowerment programme supported 1,000 small business owners across all 16 local government areas, providing critical funding to help them enhance their livelihoods and expand their operations.”

Represented at the event by Hon. Abdulrazaq Hamzat, Hashim encouraged beneficiaries to use the grant wisely, emphasising that proper utilisation could qualify them for larger support in the future.

“If you use this small grant well and show us the result of your engagement, you will qualify for another phase, which will be bigger,” he stated.

Beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the initiative, which many described as a lifeline for struggling businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Mariam Ajao, shared her experience. “I came because I have benefited from the Gbenga Hashim Empowerment. They credited the support to our account since last week, and when I heard this event was coming up, I felt I had to be here, even though it is not compulsory,” Ajao said.

Alhaja Aladi, a long-time associate of Hashim, commended his integrity and leadership. “Gbenga Hashim is a man of integrity and a leader, who carries everyone along. I encourage all attendees to imbibe his values in the course of their business,” she said.

Representing other coordinators, Ilorin East Local Government Coordinator, Kolapo Olaitan, highlighted the unique structure of the programme, stating that beneficiaries are credited before the event.

Olaitan said, “We are here as representatives of larger beneficiaries to commend the foundation for this initiative.

“Gbenga Hashim Foundation did not ask people to converge here to collect empowerment; everyone had already received their funds.”