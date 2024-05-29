Affordable Healthcare Delivery: Kwara to Continue Partnership with Donor Agencies, Sponsors

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Kwara State Government yesterday said it would continue to engage in partnerships with sponsors and donors agencies so as to expand access to affordable healthcare delivery and improved family welfare packages for the people of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina El Imam, stated this in Ilorin during the official presentation of N6million cheque for 1000 enrollees into the State Health Insurance scheme by a non-governmental organisation, Lekan Adewoye Foundation.

According to her, “If you ask for the most important things to do to keep money in the pockets of the people, health insurance will be number one.

“Because out-of-pocket expenses while chasing health can bankrupt a person and destabilise the entire family.

“That is why the government has placed several thousands of our people on health insurance.

“What the Lekan Adewoye Foundation has done is uncommon. With the 1000 lives covered today, you have given 1000 people health. That is the gift of health for a whole year.

“I thank you specifically for the channel you passed the N6m through. That means for one year, 1000 enrollees do not need to worry to cater for their basic health needs.”

The Commissioner assured the Foundation that the enrollees would get quality healthcare delivery with the ongoing upgrade of health facilities in the state.

She further stated that, “We can assure you that every enrollee will get quality health care, especially because His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has embarked on massive statewide renovations of health facilities.

“So, we are talking renovation and equipping the facilities, training and capacity building, and provision of alternative power supply so that the enrollees will get quality healthcare when they get to our facilities.

“With this development, you are driving people to our renovated facilities. On behalf of the entire health team, I want to assure you that all your enrollees will be well taken care of.

“By the grace of God, you will renew it next year and more people will join you. Lekan Adewoye has shown the way.”

Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-winter, on her part, thanked sponsors and donors who ensure that the government is not left alone to cater for the needs of the people or themselves.

“We want to thank the donors and sponsors who are supporting governmental efforts such as KSANG, Offa Descendants Union, Igbaja Descendants Union, and Ilorin Emirate Youth Association, among others.

“We now have close to 60,000 enrollees in the scheme. Today, we have about 85 accredited providers in both private and public sectors. We want to appreciate our latest sponsor, the Lekan Adewoye Foundation, who has deemed it fit to enroll Kwara Southerners into the scheme,” she said.

She added that, “Implementation, sustainability and success of health insurance is everybody’s business. Every member of the society has a part to play in ensuring that generations after us will continue to enjoy health insurance implementation. Health insurance brings succour to the people. It improves the economic status of any society by improving health of the society.

“We are all critical stakeholders – government that enacts laws and policies and supports us financially, the providers who take care of us, and the implementers who ensure that the implementation is according to the mandate given to us. We are all stakeholders in ensuring that health and well-being continue to improve.”

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation, Kolawole Sadiq said the programme symbolises the presentation of the sum of six million Naira cheque to enrol 1000 vulnerable individuals in the insurance scheme under the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency.

“Today, we are proud to support the enrolment of 1000 beneficiaries from all electoral wards in Kwara South Senatorial District, ensuring equal representation and opportunities for all,” he said.

In further elaboration, he said that “This initiative is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of our communities and people at the grassroots.

“Thank you to the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency for this partnership; we have to emphasise that we are inspired to do this because the agency recently launched its Kwara South office to bring service closer to our people. We also acknowledge the stride of the Kwara State Government in all areas of endeavour to ensure equitable health delivery to all and sundry.”

“If you ask for the most important things to do to keep money in the pockets of the people, health insurance will be number one. Because out-of-pocket expenses while chasing health can bankrupt a person and destabilise the entire family.”