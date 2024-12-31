Aiyedatiwa Signs N698bn 2025 Budget into Law

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of the state totaling N698.659billion into law.

The budget was increased by N43,429,496,000 above the N655,230billion initially proposed by Governor Aiyedatiwa when he presented the 2025 ‘Budget of recovery’ to the state House of Assembly.

The budget allocates N433billion (62.06 percent) to capital expenditure, N265billion (37.94 percent) to recurrent expenditure.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held yesterday at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa said the event marked a significant step at fulfilling the promises he made to the people of Ondo State during the electioneering processes.

Governor Aiyedatiwa described the 2025 fiscal plan as a bold and strategic step towards rebuilding the state’s economy and addressing critical socio-economic challenges.

“This is a critical moment for our administration, one that marks a significant step towards fulfilling the promises we made to the people of Ondo State during the electioneering processes,” he said

Governor Aiyedatiwa explained the deliberate prioritization of capital development, stating that: “We have deliberately allocated the higher percentage to capital development in order to jumpstart the economy and initiate massive infrastructural renewal across the State. The main objective of this budget is to make life easy for our people. This objective is sacrosanct and non-negotiable.”

The governor emphasized that the budget reflects the collective aspirations of Ondo State residents, noting that it was crafted with inputs from stakeholders during town hall meetings across the state.

“The budget reflects our collective vision for the future of Ondo State and demonstrates that when we work together, we can achieve great things for our people,” he added.

Highlighting the administration’s priorities, Aiyedatiwa noted that the 2025 budget allocates significant resources to agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and social welfare. He described these allocations as investments in the lives of the people.

According to him, “These allocations are not just numbers on a page; they are proposed investments in the lives and well-being of every resident of our State. It is through these resources that we will continue to create opportunities, improve livelihoods, and build a sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come.”

To ensure accessibility and compliance, the governor announced that the 2025 budget would be available on the state’s budget portal from January 1, 2025.

“The 2025 budget is a tool for achieving the O’datiwa O’dirorun (Our Ease) goals, and we will ensure its implementation is done with utmost responsibility and efficiency.

“I want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that our government remains focused on its goals of economic development, achieving sustainable food security, resilient community development, and the facilitation of social inclusion and security,” he affirmed.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, applauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to advancing all critical sectors of the state economy.

He noted that his focus on holistic development is evident in the upward revision of the budget from N655.230 billion to N698.659 billion, reflecting the administration’s determination to meet the growing needs of the state.

The Speaker also commended the governor for signing into law several key legislative frameworks, including the Agriculture Law, Transparency Law, Building Plans Law, and the Anti-Land Grabbing Law.

He emphasized that these laws represent a significant stride in promoting good governance, fostering economic growth, and ensuring social justice across Ondo State.

Oladiji reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the governor’s developmental agenda, urging all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure the effective implementation of these transformative initiatives.