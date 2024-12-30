Yuletide: C’ River Commissioner Offers Scholarships, Empowers over 5, 000 Families

Sunday Okobi

As Nigerians celebrate the Yuletide amid hardship the Cross River State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Oden Ewa, has extended his philanthropic gestures to the people of his Yakurr Local Government Area of the state, to ease their sufferings and enable them have a joyous Yuletide celebration.

The extensive gestures by Ewa, who is noted for his commitment to the development of his constituency and the entire state, included the offering of scholarship to students, empowering 5, 000 families, including women and children, with traditional rulers and clans across the various communities in Yakurr not left out.

The series of philanthropic gestures started with a visit to the traditional ruler of Ugep, OboI Lopon of Ugep, Bi-Nah, and clan heads of Ugep where Ewa presented financial gifts running into millions of naira to the Bi-Nah, clan heads, and village chiefs, “symbolising his dedication to fostering development and unity within the community.”

He also announced a landmark scholarship initiative to sponsor 150 students annually for the next five years at the Federal Polytechnic Ugep.

He said the initiative involves providing for the tuition and upkeep for the students each year in scholarship funding to support these students.

According to Ewa, “This well intention gesture is aimed at doubling enrollment of students at the Federal Polytechnic Ugep, fostering human capital development, and inspiring further philanthropic efforts.”

He also pledged to collaborate with the Pro-Chancellor of the polytechnic, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, to advocate increased budgetary allocations and disclosed plans to establish an endowment fund through the Oden Ewa Foundation to support long-term academic and infrastructure advancements.

Over 5,000 individuals, predominantly women, were also empowered by Ewa as part of his unwavering commitment to addressing critical community needs through impactful action.

Ewa expressed deep appreciation to the community leaders for their unwavering support, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage as the cornerstone of identity.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding these principles, describing the ‘Season of Sweetness’, championed by Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, as a transformative era of inclusivity, celebration, and shared prosperity.

The commissioner also paid tribute to Governor Otu and his wife, Bishop Eyowan Otu, both of who he said have motivated the gestures by leading in this direction, and urging everyone to be part of community development.

He further articulated the underlying principles guiding his intervention, stating that: “We cannot afford to be so ensconced in comfort that we neglect the needs of our people. This initiative is not politically motivated but is an extension of a deeply ingrained personal ethos centred on alleviating the plight of the community.”

Ewa’s initiative exemplifies visionary leadership and underscores the critical need for collaborative efforts in nurturing talents and creating opportunities for the youth.

His sentiments elicited resounding commendations and prayers from beneficiaries, who perceived the gesture as a beacon of hope in challenging times.

This is as his humanitarian activities have been widely celebrated by stakeholders in the education sector, who see this as a beacon of hope, as many believe that the initiative will inspire other leaders to prioritise educational interventions that uplift communities.