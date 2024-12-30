APC National Women Leader Commends Okpebholo’s 13th Month Salary Initiative

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Alile, has lauded Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his recent announcement of a 13th-month salary for workers in the state.

She described the move as a laudable gesture that reflects the governor’s commitment to employee welfare and good governance.

Dr. Alile made these remarks in Abuja, where she emphasized that the initiative signals a promising future for Edo State under the leadership of Governor Okpebholo.

“This is a sign of good things to come. A government that prioritizes its workforce is a government that truly understands the essence of development,” she noted.

The 13-month salary initiative, coupled with the automatic employment of First Class graduates from both Nigerian and international universities, has been widely celebrated.

This policy not only incentivizes hard work and academic excellence but also ensures that the state’s civil service is enriched with the best talents.

She highlighted how such policies align with the APC’s vision of improving governance and promoting sustainable development. “Governor Okpebholo has demonstrated exemplary leadership, and this move will undoubtedly inspire other states to follow suit,” she added.

The governor’s approach, which also includes a Graduate Development Programme (GDP) aimed at rotating First Class graduates across government ministries and private sector placements, has been described as forward-thinking. It ensures that young professionals gain broad experience while contributing to the state’s progress.

Dr. Alile further praised the governor’s efforts to create a conducive environment for workers and graduates, stating, “This is the kind of governance we promised Nigerians—one that prioritizes the people’s welfare and creates opportunities for all.”

The announcement has received widespread commendation from labor unions, civil society groups, and members of the public, with many describing it as a morale booster for Edo State workers.

As the APC continues to steer the nation towards development, leaders like Governor Okpebholo exemplify the party’s commitment to delivering impactful policies that benefit the citizens.

Alile expressed optimism that this gesture would set a precedent for other states and contribute to national growth.