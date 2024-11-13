XGT, India’s ADM-Orient Solar Partner to Deliver Power Solutions in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

As Nigeria battles with frequent grid collapses resulting in huge economic losses and inconveniences, XGT Smart Consults, a power solution firm, has signed an agreement with an India-based company, ADM-Orient Solar Power, to deliver long-lasting energy solutions that will address the power issue and support the country’s growth sustainably.

The partnership arrangement was conveyed in a statement by the Nigeria-based firm on Sunday, emphasising a holistic approach to energy provision.

It stated, “XGT Smart Consults is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ADM-Orient Solar Power (India) aimed at addressing one of Nigeria’s most critical issues – reliable power solutions.”

It stated that its target is to provide Nigeria with solutions to overcome the frequent power outages by empowering homes and businesses with reliable, renewable, and affordable power.

This, it said, would be achieved in conjunction with its partners through renewable energy systems, advanced electrical services, independent power production (IPP) solutions, portable natural gas generators, automation services, and the rental and leasing of CNG tube skids.

Managing Director of XGT Smart Consults Limited, Mr Olu Harrison, said, “The objective is to provide reliable cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy to households and businesses throughout Nigeria.

“Understanding the intricacies of the energy crisis, XGT employs a holistic approach that integrates renewable energy solutions, independent power generation, and innovative technologies tailored to the specific requirements of Nigerian consumers.

“Our goal is to empower every Nigerian household and business by revolutionizing the production, distribution, and consumption of energy.”

According the statement, XGT specifically specializes in providing innovative renewable energy solutions designed to meet the unique climate and energy needs of Nigeria.

“Our wide ranges of solar and sustainable energy systems are suitable for individual homes, corporate settings, and community projects.

“By harnessing the power of renewable energy, XGT offers environmentally friendly alternatives that reduce reliance on the national grid and significantly cut energy costs,” it added.

The company’s Executive Director Toluwase Oni, gave more insights into the IPP for businesses, industries and communities/estates.

“XGT’s IPP solutions provide a solution to the urgent need for self-sufficient power generation, particularly in industrial and commercial sectors where power reliability significantly affects productivity and revenue.

“By establishing a network of captive/ localized, independent power systems, XGT Power-IPP empowers Industries, businesses and communities/estate to take control of their energy needs,” he stated.

Apart from the renewable energy sources, the firm said it offers a range of portable natural gas generators providing a flexible energy solution for areas with limited grid connectivity or for users in need of extra backup during power outages.

“These generators are designed with user-friendly features and portability in mind, enabling users to power essential operations without depending on traditional, often unreliable, grid infrastructure,” it added.

“In conjunction with these generators, XGT specializes in automation systems that optimize energy management to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline operations.

“Automated controls enable businesses to remotely monitor and adjust energy usage, ensuring that energy is utilized intelligently and cost-effectively.”

As part of its services, it disclosed that the company offers rental and lease services for compressed natural gas (CNG) tube skids to interested industries in recognition of the increasing demand for CNG as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels.