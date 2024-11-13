NIQS Signs Reciprocity Agreement With Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) and the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (CIQS) signed a reciprocity agreement recently.

QS Kene C. Nzekwe, FNIQS, President of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and Arif Ghaffur, PQS(F), FRICS, MCIArb., Chair of the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors signed the reciprocity agreement between the two organizations at the Annual Congress and 65th Annual General Meeting of the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors. The event took place in Toronto, Ontario from June 20 – 22, 2024 at Delta Hotels Toronto in downtown Toronto, Ontario.

With this agreement, a Corporate Member (Fellow or Member) of the NIQS in good standing, may be elected as a Professional Quantity Surveyor (PQS) member of the CIQS upon the completion of the bye-laws, rules, regulations and ethics portion of the CIQS Test of Professional Experience Practice Problem. A member (Professional Quantity Surveyor) of the CIQS in good standing, may be elected as a Corporate Member (Fellow or Member) of the NIQS as long as he/she has completed the one-year professional experience as a Quantity Surveyor in Nigeria in circumstances which will enable a corporate member of the NIQS to confirm the professional activities undertaken among others. The NIQS and CIQS agree to exchange professional research and knowledge and to cooperate in any topics of mutual interest or liaise on matters of mutual concern.

The NIQS delegates were led by the President of the Institute; QS Kene C. Nzekwe, FNIQS. Other Portfolio officers who attended the congress were: The Deputy President; QS Dr. Aminu M. Bashir, FNIQS, and the Secretary, Marketing and Corporate Affairs; QS Jonathan Daniel Alwashi, FNIQS. Also in attendance was the President of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN); QS Obafemi O. Onashile, PPNIQS, FNIQS and over 30 members of the Institute both at home and in the diaspora.