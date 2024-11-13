Lafarge Africa Sets New Standards in Sustainable Cement Production, Launches Alternative Fuel, Raw Material Facility at Mfamosing Plant

Bennett Oghifo

Lafarge Africa Plc has launched a new Alternative Fuel and Raw Material (AFR) platform at its Mfamosing plant in Cross River State.

Lafarge Africa is a leading Innovative and sustainable building solutions company and member of the Holcim Group.

The launch of this facility marks a transformative shift in the company’s operations towards sustainable energy use, underscoring its commitment to reducing environmental impact, driving local economic empowerment, and setting new standards for innovation within Nigeria’s construction industry, the company said in a statement.

The commissioning event brought together key government officials, community leaders, industry stakeholders, and partners to celebrate a milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a circular economy. With the AFR facility, Lafarge Africa aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint by replacing conventional fossil fuels with alternative energy sources derived from non-recyclable waste materials.

Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, celebrated the milestone’s significance: “Today is more than a significant milestone for Lafarge Africa; it is a remarkable step forward for Nigeria’s construction industry, setting new standards in sustainability and innovation. This facility will enable us to use alternative fuels and materials in our production, lowering our CO2 emissions and positioning us as a leader in sustainable practices across Nigeria and Africa.”

Alade-Akinyemi also emphasized that the AFR platform goes beyond environmental benefits, fostering local economic growth by creating “a diverse chain of jobs for individuals, small businesses, and entrepreneurs involved in collection, sorting, and supply of materials to the plant.” He added that the facility will generate steady demand for local truck operators, logistics providers, and small to medium-sized enterprises, making the AFR platform a catalyst for job creation and economic empowerment, while engaging a wide network of community members and businesses.

Daniel Adedokun, Head of Lafarge Geocycle, reinforced the company’s commitment to sustainability, pointing out that the AFR platform aligns with Nigeria’s national ambition for Net Zero emissions. “As we activate this platform, we look forward to scaling its impact, strengthening partnerships with industries and communities, and leading sustainable practices within Nigeria. As you know, Nigeria has committed to a Net-Zero goal, and this project is part of that journey to reduce our national CO2 emissions.”

The event drew enthusiastic support from government officials, community leaders, and industry stakeholders. His Excellency Prince Bassey Otu, Executive Governor of Cross River State, who was represented by Micheal Odere, Honorable commissioner for finance, Cross River State, expressed his endorsement: “We are proud to have partners who share our vision of an environmentally sustainable and economically vibrant Cross River State. Today’s project by Lafarge is a significant addition to these efforts, reflecting how public and private sectors can work hand-in-hand for sustainable development.”

Underscoring Lafarge Africa’s collaborative approach, Hon. Moses Osogi, Commissioner for Environment, Cross River State, applauded the company’s efforts. “Lafarge is leading by example in environmental responsibility, turning waste into wealth and creating jobs that positively empower the youth in Cross River State,” he stated. Osogi pledged his ministry’s full support, affirming that such initiatives create a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

In the same vein, Etukudo Etim, State Coordinator, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Cross River State, praised Lafarge Africa’s dedication to sustainability, while encouraging continued innovation. “Lafarge is setting a new standard by significantly reducing emissions and engaging the community in environmental stewardship. This project is a win-win for both the environment and the economy,” he stated.

Eromosele Itala, Environmental Supervisor & Manager Waste Management, Chevron Nigeria, spoke on behalf of the oil and gas industry. “Our partnership with Lafarge demonstrates our shared commitment to sustainability,” he said. “Since 2021, we’ve collaborated on managing spent waste, transforming it into alternative fuel for cement production. This partnership is a ‘marriage of purpose’ that addresses one of our biggest urban challenges: sustainable waste management.”

Lafarge Africa’s AFR system is part of a broader sustainability strategy aligned with Holcim’s global commitment to net-zero emissions and sustainable innovation in construction. The AFR facility helps advance Nigeria’s transition toward a circular economy by reducing waste and supporting environmental goals.