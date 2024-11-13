Kumuyi Urges Students to Aim for Significance in Academic Pursuit

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has urged students to aim beyond success to significance in their academic pursuit and in life.

The cleric spoke recently in Ogun State, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Deeper Life High School, Lagos Campus.

The founder of the Deeper Life Bible Church and the proprietor of the school was at the campus in company of his wife, Esther and Dr. Larry Ross, the founder and CEO of A. Larry Ross Communications, a Dallas-based full-service agency. Kumuyi stated that any student can become significant, and shared how he attained excellence in his career. He advised each student to aim at success, stand out and work towards significance. “When you are significant, you’re almost indispensable. You’re doing something you know how to do and you have a goal, a purpose for getting it done,” he said. Highlighting his life trajectory, Kumuyi said: “During my days in school, I focused on success. Later, in my advanced level, I concentrated on Pure and Applied Maths. I brought that to focus. Eventually, I got to the university and I set these three words as benchmarks for myself.

“I got that through the grace of God, prayer, and leaning on the lord.

“If you don’t sow anything into your head, and you go for exams, what comes out? Nothing! If you sow a little and you go for exams, what comes out will be little. But when you sow much, what do you reap? Much.” Kumuyi, who said he still practices rigorous study, encouraged the students to be teachable.

“You must be teachable. There are students that come to the class with the attitude of I know it all. When I went to the university, before I entered, I asked the head boy of my school who was done with year one for all his notes. I got the admission in June 1964. Between June 1964 and September 1964, I read through all his notes.

“So, I wasn’t coming to the school, I didn’t say I knew it all. I was still teachable. “I made it a point of duty to follow my teachers in their classes. Sometimes, you discover you’re an A student, but when you get to class you don’t pay attention. Don’t do that. We must be teachable.”

The DLHS proprietor also urged the students and staff to set themselves for uniqueness, be diligent, seek excellence and be noble.

Expatiating on nobility, he said: “As a student in 1957, I was in class one. I was just in school. 1958, I was just in school. “Daddy said he was sending me to secondary school, and I went. I went to school because of him. But, I woke up somewhere around 1958 and I said to myself that I’m not here for daddy, but for myself. From that time, things turned around in my life. I became totally new and different.

“By 1959, I wrote my goal in academics and I put it in front of my bed. Other students made mockery of me. But, I didn’t listen to them. I became a new and noble student and the lord honoured that diligence.”

He added that they should be tenacious and not allow anything to suggest to them that they are not capable. Citing Bible characters, who were significant, the pastor urged the students to study the life of Samuel, Timothy, Hosea, Daniel, Elisah, Nathaniel, and Titus, who distinguished themselves in their fields.