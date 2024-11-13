  • Wednesday, 13th November, 2024

FirstBank Sets Ikoyi Agog as Lagos Open Gets November 18 Date 

Featured | 14 hours ago

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, the sponsors of the annual Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is set to light up the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 as the 63rd edition of the annual championship get November 18, 2024 date. 

Speaking ahead of this year’s competition, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited Olusegun Alebiosu thanked the Management of Ikoyi Club 1938 for their partnerships over the past 63 years, saying, the relationship has been worth the while. “We have enjoyed partnering on this remarkable initiative for 63 years and counting”, he said. 

Alebiosu who was represented by Patrick Iyamabo, ED/Chief Financial Officer FirstBank said that the bank has additionally provided a steady platform to attract the best amateur golfers both locally and internationally, an initiative the financial institution will continue to pursue. 

“The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is one of FirstBank’s most prominent sponsorships under the First@sports initiative through which the Bank demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the development of sporting talents in Nigeria and globally.

“For over 130 years, FirstBank has been a driving force in the promotion of sports in Nigeria and across the Bank’s subsidiaries all over the world. This has been accentuated by our legacy sponsorships of tournaments such as the Kaduna Polo tournament, currently in its 104th year of sponsorship, Golf, Tennis, Football, and Basketball, amongst others.

“FirstBank’s partnership and long-standing sponsorship of the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is therefore one of the ways by which we demonstrate our commitment to building a legacy not only for golf and golfers, but sports in its entirety,” Alebiosu said.

Isaac Umoru, a golfer with St. Marks Golf & Country Club, Otukpo, Benue State is the tournament defending champion. 

