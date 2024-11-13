AAC Kicks Against Formation of Committee for Land Compensation in Ibadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC) has kicked against the formation of a committee by Governor Seyi Makinde to address compensation for victims of demolitions tied to the Ibadan circular road project.

The party, in a statement by its Chairman, Kayode Babayomi, said the governor’s frequent creation of committees lacks meaningful impact, adding that the committees serve as public relations groups as they fail to deliver solutions.

According to him, the committees formed by the governor are often “cosmetic” efforts, adding that his approach has become so routine that he could form a committee for any minor issue with the panels often appearing more focused on media attention than real results.

“More often than not, these committees exist in name only, and once the initial buzz dies down, the issue fades, and the cycle repeats,” he said.

Babayomi maintained that the establishment of the new compensation committee is not a proactive measure by the government, but rather a result of the relentless advocacy by landowners, the AAC, and other groups like Take It Back (TIB) that have supported the affected individuals.

The statement read in part: “It is essential to clarify that we are not unfamiliar with Makinde’s tactics and media sleights aimed at misleading the public. Like his colleagues in the legacy parties, he tends to create committees for various issues without producing meaningful outcomes.

“For instance, in January 2024, Makinde established a committee to investigate the Bodija bomb blast, led by Prof. Tolulope Alonge. While the committee submitted its report to the governor and he subsequently presented it to the president in Abuja, that was where the matter ended.

“In 2021, he constituted a judicial committee to address the well-known #ENDSARS exposed murders, headed by retired Justice Badejoko Adeniji. Despite the committee submitting its findings over three years ago, there has been no further communication from the governor.”

He stated further that there have been many of such committees with no results, adding that “this pattern from the Makinde-led PDP government must come to an end.”

“We urge the affected residents to stay strong and not fall for the governor’s usual ploys. It is crucial that this committee fulfils its purpose and that justice is ultimately served.

“Lastly, we call upon the good people of Oyo State to keep raising their voices and demanding justice and accountability from all authorities whenever their rights are being violated. Continuous advocacy for good governance is important for building a better Nigeria,” he added.